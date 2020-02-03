WINCHESTER - On Monday, Jan. 27 at the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting, Geoffrey Engler, the developer behind the River Street Project, was again in attendance to speak further on the project. Engler noted that since the last hearing the River Street Project has accomplished a fair amount. He mentioned they recently received a peer review memo on several items and from their read of that memo they believe all of the items that were identified as outstanding have since been closed out.
He then spoke more about design and had a few slides to share with the board and the audience. They submitted an updated landscaping plan which is largely consistent with the previous plan, with the exception of some additional planting beds around some of the outdoor patios. Most notably they increased and almost doubled the size of the outdoor playground area. It increased from approximately 2,200 square feet to 4,000 square feet.
Daniel Riggs, an associate from Embarc, the architects on the project, was present again to display a slide show of the updated design to the board and audience. He stated they want to pull the building back adjacent to 3 River St. On the far left of the building, they pulled the unit back by 16 feet into the property to reduce the site line of that from 3 River St.
The next slide shown was in regard to the roof plan. Previously, they had gable end expressions at the top of the building at the penthouse level, but they have pulled that back as of recently to create a hip throughout the entirety of the roof.
Next, Riggs discussed the revised elevations of the building. He noted that they removed the gable end expressions that were present in the penthouse previously, helping to further deemphasize that top story of the building. They have also elevated all sides of the building so you can start to see the materiality.
Riggs also showed a revised rear elevation of the building. At the last meeting, they had shown a fiber cement panel at the rear of the building but they have now added brick to the rear of the building to further emphasize the idea of this large loft mill building.
Lastly, Riggs displayed some landscaping ideas. He showed a view taken from the end of Wendell Street that looks out over a 6-foot-high landscaping fence that is directly at the rear of the property. The next view shown was from the driveway of 3 River St. and was looking out onto the west elevation where you can see the penthouse unit pushed back and the hip roof (a roof where all sides slope downwards to the walls) helping further pull away from that adjacent property line.
The next Board of Appeals meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.