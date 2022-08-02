WINCHESTER - With the region facing a level 3 critical drought, and the North Reservoir already lowered due to construction, the Select Board, under the recommendation of DPW Director Jay Gill and interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, authorized a voluntary water restriction to take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m. This will remain in place for at least a couple of weeks.
Winchester gets a lot of its water from the Middlesex Fells Reservation and its three reservoirs. Unfortunately, due to the drought, the South Reservoir is 70-75 percent full and the Middle Reservoir is 50 percent full. The North Reservoir, meanwhile, remains nearly empty thanks to both the drought and the fact the MassDEP required the town to bring the reservoir down during construction.
Gill originally asked for a water ban, but Select Board Chair Rich Mucci was hesitant to authorize a full ban knowing it would cause residents to lose their lawns and plants.
“We’ve never done a ban before. How does it help? Mucci asked.
With some of the town on MWRA water, Gill felt a ban could buy the town some extra days before most everyone would need to go on MWRA water. That would cost the town more money.
“This saves us from completely going on MWRA water,” Gill said about recommending the ban. “I don’t want to do it, but it’s the right thing to do.”
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff pointed out how only people who use town water actually need to conserve it, as the MWRA has plenty of water. However, he realized asking some residents to conserve water while not asking others to do the same wouldn’t be fair.
Therefore, with the board not comfortable with a full ban, they took an intermediate step by asking residents not to use water on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays starting after 7 p.m.
The town will send out a mailing and use Reverse 911 to alert residents of this change. The board also reminded residents that rain barrels are available. Rain barrels capture rain water for use at a later time.
