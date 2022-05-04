WINCHESTER - Town Meeting passed a $142.5M budget for FY23 during night three with nearly one-third taken up by the school department.
After last year’s confusion thanks to Zoom and vVoter, members returned to an in-person session this year and passed the budget without any issues. Two amendments to shrink portions of the budget failed, but otherwise, Town Meeting offered little resistance to the (interim) town manager’s budget. (Town Meeting and the Finance Committee did squabble briefly over Free Cash and whether it really would decreased significantly over the next several fiscal years.)
General government
Unlike last year, no one made a motion to add money to the general government portion of the budget so Town Meeting approved it as it appeared on the “yellow sheet” at $5,996,323. A year ago, a Town Meeting member proposed adding $50,000 to pay for the sustainability director position, a motion Town Meeting ultimately approved (and a position now filled by Ken Pruitt). That position is now just a part of the town manager’s line item within the general government portion of the budget.
This year, Town Meeting member Roger Wilson made a motion to amend the Conservation Commission budget by $26,344, effectively keeping the conservation agent position a part-time position. FinCom and the interim town manager made the position a full-time position as current conservation agent Elaine Vreeland essentially works a full-time job without the benefits.
Wilson, in making the motion, said the town has a “spending problem, but not a revenue one.” He advised Town Meeting not to add any FTE’s (Full-Time Equivalencies) this year and to adopt a “realistic” growth rate.
The Select Board, following a short caucus, recommended unfavorable action. They argued the position was basically an FTE already, just without the benefits.
“This is the last position we need to reduce,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said, speaking on behalf of his board. “We need to compensate this position.”
The Finance Committee also recommended unfavorable action. Chair Megan Blackwell said her committee had no issue with the increase to 1 FTE. She said the request wasn’t a big ask.
Zeke Nims, Chair of the Conservation Commission, said it was helpful to have someone anchoring the Conservation Commission. He argued Vreeland “has been an FTE for some time now,” noting how “every other comparable town has one or more agents on staff.”
Town Comptroller Stacie Ward clarified that the position works like an FTE but only gets paid like a .7 FTE.
When it came time for a vote, it appeared no one supported the amendment and it failed.
Before Town Meeting passed the general government portion of the budget, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, speaking solely as a Town Meeting member, wanted to assure his fellow members the town had the money to support this budget and asked that no one move to reduce it through an amendment (ironically, the very next person to speak, Wilson, did just that).
He produced slides showing the town’s Free Cash figures remaining at or above 10 percent for the past several fiscal years (even as he reminded Town Meeting how FinCom continuously predicts that Free Cash could dwindle down to northing, even including the year he was the chair of the committee).
The town replenishes its Free Cash each year through turnbacks (i.e. money not spent) and excessive revenue (i.e. when more revenue comes in than the town budgeted/expected). Goluboff said FinCom never takes into account excessive revenue when forecasting the town’s Free Cash numbers going forward.
“We’ll probably have more Free Cash than we anticipate,” Goluboff predicted about the upcoming fiscal years, though he stressed he wasn’t in favor of the town overspending. “Let’s base the budget on needs and what we have; not the worst-case scenario.”
Culture, health, safety and the DPW
The next several portions of the budget passed quite easily and without discussion.
For culture and recreation, Town Meeting approved a $2,291,538 budget. For health and services, Town Meeting approved a $945,472 budget. For public safety, Town Meeting approved a $12,934,961 budget ($6.2M for police and $6.6M for fire). For the DPW, Town Meeting approved an $8,725,443 budget.
Education
Other than a motion to reduce the education budget by $132,000 and discussion about enrollment numbers, Town Meeting offered little qualms about passing the superintendent’s requested $61,311,574 budget (that includes $407,196 for vocational education).
Town Meeting member Michelle Pryor made the motion to reduce the budget due to enrollment decreasing slightly thanks to COVID and some parents moving their children into private, Catholic or charter schools. Pryor also mentioned some stimulus money available to the school department known as ESSER funds it could use to fill any budget gaps.
Superintendent Dr. Frank Hackett said these funds can’t be used to reduce class sizes. He also mentioned some of the stimulus money was spent (ESSER I) while he wanted to preserve money in ESSER II and ESSER III for later use (to cover special education costs).
The Select Board and School Committee both unanimously recommended unfavorable action while the Finance Committee recorded unfavorable action by a very slim 5-6 vote. Blackwell said her committee was very torn on the amendment.
In the end, Town Meeting rejected it with only 16 in favor.
Undistributed, funded debt, capital
Lastly, Town Meeting approved the final three portions of the FY23 budget to include undistributed ($24,482,627), funded debt ($11,978,148) and capital (($1,060,000).
Town Meeting also approved two motions relating to the stabilization funds. Members approved transfers into the Building Stabilization Fund of $3,462,211 and the Capital Stabilization Fund of $3,033,920.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.