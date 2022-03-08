WINCHESTER - Anthea Brady may be new to running for elected office, but she isn’t new to volunteering and working in the town. She currently holds positions with Winchester ABC, the Family Action Network and the Personnel Board. She hopes these experiences will lead her to one of the two open seats on the Select Board when the spring town election arrives on Saturday, March 19.
Brady joined the race “to amplify the voices of Winchester residents in the issues that matter most to them. I’ve followed the operations of our town’s government and gotten more engaged in local issues over my eight years in Winchester and recently have found myself invested in the issues coming before the Select Board.”
Brady said when she saw one of the incumbent candidates choose not to seek another term (current chair Susan Verdicchio), “I realized that there would be no one who represented the issues I saw as a priority in the race unless I chose to enter it.”
The other incumbent, Amy Shapiro, resigned last August following some disputes with the board. The board chose not to hold a special election to fill her seat knowing it would open up again in March.
The board, besides internal issues they worked on last year, continues to try and improve communication with residents. Brady pointed to the newly formed Communications Study Committee, which is collaborating to develop and propose a set of tools and strategies for improving communications internal and external to town government bodies, as one way to do that.
“From my background in federal grants management with states and districts,” Brady noted, “I believe we can develop a Logic Model or similar tool to guide Select Board activities and communicate high-level priorities with the town’s residents.”
Members of the Select Board also must communicate with other boards and committees in town and Brady, as an “outside observer,” found the board “to be well coordinated with other boards in town. There are a number of boards and committees in town, and it can feel overwhelming to keep up with everything going on; the Select Board’s trust in appointed individuals to manage other boards and committees shows a strength in leadership throughout the town.”
If elected, Brady plans to bring an understanding from her experiences with federal and state agencies, plus her background in public policy that “the desire to make change happen and the process to do so often have different timelines, but that doesn’t stop progress from happening.”
She also said she would bring her “knowledge of the importance of communication and transparency from public organizations and will work with the other members to increase Winchester residents’ confidence in the Select Board.”
Brady called herself passionate about equity and ensuring decisions made take all stakeholders and outcomes into account, including balancing profits and costs with the public good.
“Through my professional work,” she continued, “I have experience in public sector bid and proposal processes and understand the guidelines for managing and responding to procurements.”
Some of the main issues Brady will deal with if elected include the town’s need for affordable housing. Winchester currently sits below the 10 percent index; according to state law, all communities must designate 10 percent of its housing stock as affordable. Brady pointed out the “clear commitment” the Select Board made to affordable housing through the Waterfield lot and purchasing the property at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street.
She called Town Meeting articles pertaining to affordable housing critical and noted how the burden falls on the Select Board. However, she stressed the town can do more.
“Working collaboratively, the Select Board can creatively increase affordable housing in town to increase the cultural and economic diversity in Winchester,” she said. “Focusing on large projects helps us to increase the number of affordable units and can maintain safe harbor from hostile 40B developments.”
But that’s not all, as Brady added, “We should also leverage smaller parcels that will enable steady progress toward increased affordable housing. When housing is added, we need to be thoughtful about access to recreation, safe streets, and retail in easy reach that can draw residents to new development. “
The Select Board must also find a permanent town manager following the departure of former Town Manager Lisa Wong last year and the appointment of interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph (who also serves as town engineer). Brady called the position critical in town government. She suggested appointing members to a search committee immediately following the election (something the town did previously).
“I would like to see many residents engaged in the search process with the hope that we find several high-quality candidates, including our interim town manager, and appoint an exceptional leader to the town manager role,” Brady remarked.
She called having a permanent town manager in place by fall Town Meeting a top priority.
Another pressing issue, one that may not arise for a couple of years, concerns the possible need for another operating override. Brady noted how state restrictions including Prop 2 and a 1/2 can sometimes make overrides necessary at times.
“Winchester’s public employees should have competitive salaries to keep high-quality staff in the town’s offices, schools, and police and fire departments,” Brady stated about the need for operating overrides. “No one wants to see taxes increase unnecessarily, and we have to work collaboratively and creatively, and may have to make hard trade-offs.”
If the town does successfully petition residents to support an operating override, Brady said she’s “committed to ensuring funds are used effectively and position Winchester for future success.”
In order to get voters to back another override, the Select Board must be transparent about the future of the town’s finances. To do that, to better communicate, Brady proposed two solutions: sharing timelines for strategic priorities for longer term projects in easy to digest formats so residents can become more involved; and for shorter term projects, the board should set clear agendas to increase residents’ awareness and knowledge of upcoming items.
“The Select Board should be an accessible group with clear communication access for Winchester’s residents. Many residents don’t follow Select Board activities or only get involved when a critical decision is made and increasing Winchester residents’ engagement and involvement in the Select Board is important to our civic health.”
At some point in the near future, the Select Board will once again meet in person. For the past two years, the board met virtually thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Brady actually appreciated the virtual setting, as she felt it gave residents the ability to participate with more flexibility.
“I’ve been able to listen to meetings of the Select Board, School Committee and Board of Health while getting dinner ready, picking kids up from school, or sitting on the couch in front of a fire in the wintertime.”
She referred to virtual meetings as a “surprise success” and suggested moving to a hybrid format to continue giving residents access while also allowing the board to build collegiality.
“Our Select Board members need an opportunity to meet face-to-face, as in-person meetings can shift the feeling in the room and the engagement between people. I see a hybrid approach as mutually beneficial for all involved.”
Residents should remember this year’s election takes place on a Saturday in one location, the Winchester High School gymnasium (second floor). Brady expressed optimism that a Saturday election could increase voter turnout. She suggested the Select Board work closely with the town clerk to determine if the change actually increased voter turnout as compared to recent elections and whether voters from a variety of backgrounds found it easier or harder to vote than compared to a typical Tuesday election.
“We have brought our children to vote with us since they were babies; holding an election on a Saturday allows families to share that civic engagement with their children and can increase opportunities for learning about why we vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.