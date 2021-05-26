WINCHESTER - Last Wednesday, May 19, the Select Board and Planning Board held a joint virtual Zoom meeting interviewing candidates to fill one opening on the Planning Board. The Chair of the Planning Board, Diab Jerius, welcomed the candidates to the meeting and thanked them for their interest and dedication to making Winchester an even better place to live. He mentioned that although there is only one opening on the Planning Board he hopes that the candidates who are not chosen will reach out again to volunteer for some of the other positions in town.
The first candidate interviewed was William Foucher and he was asked to list two challenges/issues and opportunities facing Winchester between now and 2030 that the Planning Board will play a key role in addressing. Foucher mentioned that within the Boston area, housing has been very expensive and housing affordability has been a big issue in the region. Although he is aware that Winchester will not be able to solve the problems of the Boston metro area, Winchester should do its part to provide as much affordable housing as practical in the community.
The second issue he listed was in regards to balancing development with preservation of the character of the community.
As for top priorities that Foucher would bring to the board, he would work to maintain the quality of the environment. Foucher’s experience comes from academic medical centers and within those projects there can be 10-20 user groups all with their own goals and interests. That experience gives him skills in constant collaboration in larger projects.
Foucher comes with four year’s experience from the developers stand point so he understands a lot of the issues on the developer’s side. He added that in designing hospitals you are constantly researching. He is also retired so he has the time and the inclination to do research needed by the Planning Board to go ahead and inform decisions that the Planning Board needs to make.
The second candidate, Cheryl Wolfe, echoed Foucher’s challenge facing Winchester in identifying housing and the development of downtown because they have made some major changes in zoning as well as North Main Street. She said that they need to look at both how the town addresses the planning of housing and also planning going forward of a resilient built environment.
Wolfe served on the Planning Board previously so she is aware of the some of the things the board is looking at accomplishing. Wolfe is a licensed architect and she’s had experience with developers currently with science.
She has also worked with residential development, community developers and with developers who are not only taking a historic building and preserving it but preserving it for the community. Wolfe mentioned that she’s a collaborator, she works on teams, she works in architecture, and she is a great team player which is really important to the Planning Board.
The third candidate, Duo Yu, stated that he believes that Winchester can help reduce the carbon footprint. He is a strong proponent of protecting the environment in Winchester. Being a young professional and immigrant, he hopes that he can represent a different voice as a member of the Planning Board.
He wants to advocate to be involved heavily with the community to gain more feedback. He’s been a team player and collaborator, with most of his work involving the institutional planning at Harvard and MIT, so he understands research skills.
The final candidate, Haosheng Zhang, noted that one of the challenges in Winchester is energy conservation from the building perspective. He believes that making a building more energy conserving is helpful for the whole town environment. Also, he mentioned that some of the elementary schools are outdated. He commented that in his experience he has some educational building knowledge that he can bring to the board to help out with this issue. He has extensive knowledge in designing buildings and energy conservation.
At the end of the meeting, the two boards chose Wolfe with a total of five votes.
