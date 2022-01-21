WINCHESTER - Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph shared a few updates with the Select Board at their last meeting.
ARPA funding
Last month, the town manager’s office set a “last call” for all ARPA funding requests to various town departments, boards, committees, and community organizations. Proposals were due on Jan. 14 and the board is scheduled to discuss the next steps on Monday.
Rudolph noted the treasury adopted the final rule implementing the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program under the American Rescue Plan on Jan. 6. She said it takes place on April 11. Prior to that, recipients may take actions and use funds in a manner consistent with the final rule, and the treasury won’t take action to enforce the interim final rule if a use of funds is consistent with the terms of the final rule, regardless of when the funds were used.
MBTA-Winchester Center
The MBTA issued a Notice to Proceed for their contractor Barletta, and they expect pre-condition surveys and other preliminary construction activities to move forward early this year.
Outdoor dining applications
Six businesses applied for outdoor dining permits. They include:
• Black Horse Tavern
• First House Pub
• Lucia’s
• A Tavola
• Frozen Hoagies (sidewalk seating only)
• Sim II Jewelers
The Select Board will review the applications on Monday.
Lynch School
The EFPBC held a special meeting on Jan. 10 to review conceptual site options for the Lynch School project. Rudolph noted the project delivery method (traditional “design-bid-build) vs. “CM-at-risk”) hasn’t been determined which will affect the bidding/award and construction timelines.
The timeline follows:
• Preliminary Design Program submittal to MSBA: Jan. 18
• Preferred Schematic Report submittal to MSBA: March 3
• Facilities Assessment Subcommittee Review: March 30
• MSBA Board of Directors meeting - preferred schematic approval: April 27
• Schematic Design submittal to MSBA: Sept. 1
• MSBA Board of Directors meeting - project scope and budget approval: Oct. 26
• Town Meeting vote: fall Town Meeting
• Debt-exclusion override vote: January of 2023
• New Lynch opens: September of 2025
The timeline should be considered tentative and dates are subject to change.
Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School
This coming Tuesday, residents will vote in the Town Hall from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on the proposed new Northeast Metro Tech School in Wakefield. In order to receive approval, the ballot question must pass by a majority of all votes cast in the member communities.
Construction/capital project updates
• Swanton Street bridge reopened last month.
• The North Reservoir Dam project went to bid in mid-December and the opening bid is scheduled for Feb. 1.
• The fire department HVAC project is currently out to bid and the opening bid will be read on Feb. 17.
• The town received its approval letter from MassDEP for the Transfer Station improvements. The project will be bid in early February and the opening bid will be read on March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.