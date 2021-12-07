WINCHESTER - To honor the passing of basketball star Bob Bigelow, members of Winchester Youth Basketball want to create a shade structure (similar to the dugouts at Winchester High School), replace the backboards with glass, reseal and repaint the court, and place a memorial on site, all at the Manchester basketball court at McCall Middle School.
Bigelow, who passed away in August of 2020 at the age of 66, was a star athlete at Winchester High School before enrolling at the University of Pennsylvania where he led the basketball team to three straight Ivy League titles. He would go on to the NBA where he played for several teams including the Kansas City (now Sacramento) Kings and Bigelow’s hometown Boston Celtics.
The City of Philadelphia later inducted Bigelow into the Big 5 Hall of Fame.
In their own remarks, Penn Athletics mourned the loss of their former talented big man.
“I am so sad to hear about Bob’s passing,” said Penn’s current John R. Rockwell head coach of men’s basketball Steve Donahue. “He was the embodiment of a Penn basketball player, spectacular on and off the court. He was so giving to me when I arrived on campus 30 years ago; I am forever grateful for it. His passion for the game of basketball was surpassed only by his kindness to so many young players and coaches. His willingness to give back leaves so many of us who benefitted from him so sad today.”
After his playing days ended, Bigelow spent two years as an assistant basketball coach at Tufts University. He followed that by completing his MBA at Babson College before going on to co-found a successful Service Quality firm, The MarComm Group.
Eventually, though, Bigelow returned to the sports world where he coached and developed research-based practices to help both coaches and players. He spent countless hours researching and then lecturing on the effects of organized sports on children and adults. Over the past three decades he conducted more than 2,500 talks and clinics worldwide.
Gary Grassey, president of Winchester Youth Basketball, called Bigelow a leader in town, saying the group is “privileged to represent his legacy.” He also mentioned Bigelow’s successful book on youth sports called “Just Let the Kids Play: How to Stop Adults from Ruining Your Child’s Fun and Success in Youth Sports.”
To make this project a reality, Grassey said his organization would fundraise and also work with the Winchester Scholarship Foundation on a legacy scholarship in Bigelow’s name. He also said they plan on having a Bob Bigelow basketball tournament on Dec. 28 and retiring his number in his honor.
The Select Board approved the project contingent upon it also receiving the approval of the School Committee (as it lies on school property) with chair Susan Verdicchio saying, “it’s great to have the courts get some TLC with a tribute to Bob Bigelow.”
In fact, Select Board member Rich Mucci called the former basketball star “one of the friendliest people in town.”
Other members also praised the organization with Michael Bettencourt telling them to “let us know if we can help.”
Once finished, the board (and School Committee) can then approve the project as an in-kind gift to the town.
