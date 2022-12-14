WINCHESTER - After eight and a half years as Winchester’s town planner, Brian Szekely will leave his role on Jan. 6.
Szekely noted that he loves his job and was not looking for another job when a colleague told him about a job that was 10 minutes away from his home in Beverly. It currently takes him about an hour to get to Winchester. He will be the Director of Planning and Community Development for the Town of Danvers. There is no one set to replace him as town planner just yet.
His biggest accomplishment as town planner was passing the downtown rezoning legislation, and starting and finishing the 2030 Master Plan. He will miss the deep level of volunteer commitment that the residents have in Winchester. He said that he truly values all of the voices that helped make each project better in town.
From his time here in Winchester he has learned how to deal with multiple stakeholder groups in order to find common ground on extremely complex development proposals. He further stated that “my multi-tasking game certainly got a run for its money trying to balance the roles of the department along with night meetings and a very well-informed electorate.”
Szekely has had such a wonderful experience in Winchester due to the amazing people that he works with. The Winchester staff as well as board and committee volunteers in town operate with some of the strongest work ethic that he’s seen in his professional life. He is going to miss the people, and their passion.
He added, “I thank each and every one of the staff and residents in town for their dedication to their work and their community.”
He will miss Winchester a great deal and plans to keep in touch with many people in the community for years to come.
Some advice that Szekley would give to the next town planner would be that working in a deliberative community like Winchester produces better results for all, even if some processes take longer here, trusting the process is paramount.
