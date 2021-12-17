WINCHESTER - The Select Board received some good news when they heard about a chance to refinance some bonds previously issued back in April of 2011. According to Peter Frazier, from Hilltop Securities, the town can save nearly $2M over the life of the bonds (50 years) if they choose to refund.
Town Treasurer Sheila Tracy said Hilltop Securities continuously reviews borrowings and identified these 2011 borrowings for refund. Frazier, the managing director, said this process is not new to Winchester, as the town issued five series of refunding bonds over the past 10 years. He likened it to a homeowner refinancing his or her home.
“We usually get one bite of the apple when it comes to refunding,” Frazier noted, adding a bond issue can generally be refinanced only once. “Since we can’t know what interest rates will be in the future, the industry relies on an efficiency ratio to help us decide which refunding opportunities are worth pursuing. If the ratio of savings to principal refunded is greater than three percent, the refunding transaction is deemed worthwhile and the higher the percentage the better the transaction.”
He also pointed out how the town can’t just refund because it wants to, as according to Mass. General Law a refunding must produce savings. The net savings for this refunding will total $1.8M, and Frazier advised the board to take advantage of this incase interest rates increase in the future.
Winchester is fortunate to have a Aaa bond rating, which allows them to borrow money from the state and pay a lower interest rate than communities without such a rating. The rating signifies the town’s fiscal responsibility and is due in part to the town’s healthy Free Cash reserves (which currently sit at around $13M or more than 10 percent of the town’s revenue).
Frazier told the board they didn’t need a vote of Town Meeting to authorize the refunding. He said the savings will come in the form of lower debt-service payments over the life of the bond (and not a $1.8M check from the state). These savings get passed on to tax payers.
The official langue of the vote reads: “That, in order to save interest costs, the Treasurer is authorized to provide for the sale and issuance of bonds under G.L. c. 44, Section 21A, to refund all or any portion of the remaining principal of and redemption premium and interest on the Town’s General Obligation Bonds dated April 28, 2011 and that for this purpose the Treasurer is authorized to provide for the preparation and distribution of a Preliminary Official Statement; provided, however, that no bonds shall be issued under this vote unless and until the final interest rates and other terms of the refunding bonds are approved by the board.”
The bonds include such projects as Lynch School roof repairs, Muraco School HVAC and flood mitigation.
Frazier also mentioned bonds can’t close without the board’s approval, so the board chose Monday, Jan. 24 as the target date for that vote. As the bonds aren’t priced yet, the board voted to refund the April 2011 bonds, but not to issue them until they vote on Jan. 24.
South Reservoir Dam
Tracy informed the board she would need them to approve advanced borrowing for work Town Meeting approved for the South Reservoir Dam (located in the Middlesex Fells Reservation). She said the project expects to start in January, so the Select Boards needs to authorize her to borrow the money in advance.
This money, $72,000, will go toward the feasibility study.
