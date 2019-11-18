Representative Michael S. Day Receives Legislator of the Year Award from Middlesex County Bar Association

BOSTON – The Middlesex County Bar Association recently honored Representative Michael S. Day with its Legislator of the Year award. Rep. Day, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary in the Massachusetts Legislature, accepted the award from Middlesex County Bar Association President Robert Saltzman at an award ceremony held at the Boston Marriott in Burlington on Nov. 7, 2019.
Joining Rep. Day as honorees were Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Kimberly Budd, Massachusetts District Court Justice Marianne Hinkle and Attorney Christopher Kenney, who received the Outstanding Service Award.
The Middlesex Bar Association is one of the oldest bar associations in the country, comprised of hundreds of practicing attorneys throughout Middlesex County. It operates numerous public service programs and regularly provides assistance to the public. It awards the Legislator of the Year Award to state legislators who have distinguished themselves through outstanding contributions to public service and who exemplify leadership qualities that serve as models to the community.
“Rep. Day has been remarkable in advocating for his district, from his work improving public transportation, to developing our libraries, and in securing funding for substance abuse prevention,” said Robert M. Saltzman, President of the Middlesex County Bar Association. “His leadership as Vice-Chair of the Judiciary Committee along with his extensive experience working as a Special Assistant DA in Middlesex County and being the former Chair of the Boston Bar Association’s Civil Rights and Liberties Section make him the most deserving candidate for this prestigious award.”
“I am humbled and honored to be recognized as Legislator of the Year by the Middlesex County Bar Association,” said Rep. Day. “I know the important work its membership does to make our communities better every day and I appreciate this award very much. I share this recognition with all of my colleagues, who have worked cooperatively with me as we move the Commonwealth forward in the areas of mental health services and awareness, the protection of civil rights and the modernization of our criminal justice system.”
