WINCHESTER - The state of the town is financially healthy, according to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, as the town closed out FY22 with solid departmental turn backs and a motor vehicle excise tax that rebounded to pre-COVID levels.
The town’s Free Cash supply increased $3M from last fiscal year to $16.7M (or 16.2 percent of total revenue) at the end of FY22. This amount gives Winchester a significant reserve supply, helping the town retain its Aaa bond rating (although Rudolph noted the bond rating system changed its rating method and the town’s Aaa bond rating is now under review, something she said the town is working to better understand).
Regardless, the town’s Free Cash supply continues to trend upward, as does its recreational department retained earnings (especially as COVID becomes less and less of a concern). Winchesters water & sewer retained earnings sit at $1.56M.
The interim town manager said the town’s priorities involve updating the three-year budget model and evaluating funding options. She also said that the town finished (or nearly finished) many of its capital projects including traffic improvement projects and work at the North Reservoir Dam.
The Finance Committee, through its chair My Lihn Truong, echoed some of Rudolph’s points about the town’s financial health. She said Winchester not only took in more than $3M above expected revenue in FY22, but spent less, as well, adding to its Free Cash amount. It did, though, increase its spending over FY21 by 6.3 percent.
As usual, property taxes brought in most of the town’s revenue ($111.9M) while the town spent a good portion of the budget on funding education (58.9M). For the town’s enterprise funds, water & sewer was down 13.62 percent, but recreation was up 72.5 percent.
Truong said the town budgeted $400,000 for us from reserve funds but actually used $477,000. Fortunately, Winchester turned back $188,000.
Outside of the education budget, the town spent some of its money on energy ($170,000) and Eversource ($100,000) and used Free Cash to pay for the Transfer Station improvement project ($1M), the operating budget ($833,000) and the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project ($315,000) for a total of $3.5M.
“We’re in a strong financial position,” Truong acknowledged, “but consider a conservative approach with known expenses like overrides and borrowing and unknown expenses like contract negotiations.”
The Select Board, through Vice-Chair Anthea Brady, talked a little about the town’s finances, as well, though mostly referencing the American Rescue Plan Act and the $2.5M the board appropriated (with a large chunk of that money going to replace the turf field at Knowlton Stadium at McCall Middle School).
She also spoke about the town’s Subsidized Housing Index, which will climb to 6.4 percent after the town permits the projects at the Waterfield lot and on the corner of Washington and Swanton Street. State law mandates that all communities must declare that 10 percent of their housing stock be affordable to those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income.
As for major projects, Brady said the improvements at the Transfer Station should wrap up by the end of the year and work at the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station should finish sometime in 2024.
The School Committee, through its chair Michelle Bergstrom and Superintendent Frank Hackett, spoke about drafting a strategic plan that promotes innovation, sustainability, civic engagement, and diversity/equity.. The goals include creating and implementing a wide range of authentic and relevant assessments.
Bergstrom mentioned the need for a new Lynch School and reminded Town Meeting their vote and the vote of registered voters on Jan. 7 could make that happen.
While enrollment decreased during the pandemic, according to Hackett, Bergstrom noted two 40B projects currently under construction on River Street and Cambridge Street that could bring 150 or so students to town. And now with the pandemic slowly fading, Hackett said some students are returning to the high school.
“It’s starting to feel like pre-pandemic,” the superintendent acknowledged, though he noted the district increased counseling services.
Looking forward, the superintendent mentioned the need to settle union contracts and announced they moved the business offices to the high school to open up room at the Parkhurst School for use as swing space during the construction of the new Lynch Elementary School.
