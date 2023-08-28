WINCHESTER - Over the weekend, Eversource continued to work on the 345kV electrical line project with crews stationed on Cross Street. They staged pipe in the street so they could install it underneath the Aberjona River. Crews completed the first bore under the river and finalized pipe assembly in Davidson Park to support the horizontal directional drilling.
Crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. and spent most of the day working. Eversource began by transporting the pipe from Davidson Park to Cross Street between Forest Street and Washington Street. During working hours, the town closed down the street with police details in place to maintain some local access for residents.
Police detoured traffic back to Cross Street via Washington Street, Montvale Avenue, Green Street, and Holton Street.
Around noon, crews pulled the pipe from Cross Street underground and into the previously excavated pit at the corner of Forest Street. During that time, the town kept one lane of travel open from Forest Street toward Washington Street.
Both pipe transporting and pipe pulling lasted about four hours each.
Before Eversource laid pipe underneath the Aberjona River, they installed the five remaining manholes on Cross Street: near Main Street, between George Road and Loring Avenue, near Lowell Avenue, near Marion Street, and near Sunset Road. They also completed 6,100 feet of the approximately 8,300 feet of duct bank work.
In the near future, the company plans to drill 24-inch conduits and thermal grouts before they install the new duct system. Next, they plan to remove the entrance and exit pits and relocate and restore the water & sewer systems in the area in September.
Finally, in October, Eversource plans to backfill the roadway and temporarily repave the road with a final restoration scheduled for 2024.
For questions: visit www.eversource.com/content/woburn-wakefield-project, email projectinfoma@eversource.com or call 1-833-836-0302.
Eversource officials should return to a future Select Board meeting sometime after school starts.
