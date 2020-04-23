WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester has put out a legal notice advertising bids for the proposed bridge rehabilitation at Waterfield Road. According to the notice, sealed bids will be received by the Engineering Department on Tuesday, May 5 and at that time read aloud. All bidders will be notified of the low bidder.
There was a pre-bid meeting on Thursday, April 16 via Skype.
The scope of the work includes:
Base bid: work under this item shall consist of performing field survey, setting up traffic detour, designing and installing shoring as required, saw-cutting pavement and sidewalks, staged fill removed above the arch, removing unsound concrete, performing partial and full depth concrete repairs, installing supplemental reinforcement, pressure injection of cracks, removing moss and clearing the bridge, applying methacrylate sealer to the top of the arch and up the spandrel walls, applying spray-applied waterproofing to the top of the arch and inside the spandrel walls, replacing the fill above the arch in stages, constructing new pavement, resetting the curbs, constructing brick sidewalk, and constructing concrete sidewalk as shown on the plans and as specified in the legal notice.
The project is valued at $600,000 and is expected to begin around June 15 and finish no later than Aug. 31, 2022. The notice states that time is of the essence, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s impossible to say when the project can officially start and how the virus will affect the work.
The Instruction to Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contact documents is now available. To obtain copies of the plans and specifications, prospective contractors should visit accentblueprints.com and create an account. The project will be listed as Town of Winchester Proposed Bridge Rehabilitation - Waterfield Road over Aberjona River - Bridge No, W-40-003 (2CG). The plans are free to download, but contractors will be charged for prints.
The town requires bid deposits in the amount of five percent of the bid price including any alternates. Contractors should make the bid payable to the Town of Winchester in the form of either cash, certified check, treasurer’s or cashier’s check issued by a responsible bank or trust company, or a bid bond issued by a surety licensed to do business in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
The notice says the town reserves the right to reject or approve a surety. The Bid Deposits of the three lowest responsible and eligible bidders will be retained until the execution of the contract.
The town will award the contract to the lowest responsible and eligible bidder. Selection will be based upon bidder qualifications, including evidence of past performance on similar projects and bid price. The contract award is subject to the availability of funding.
The town can reject any bid it feels did not meet the requirements of the advertisement or which is incomplete, conditional or obscure, or which contains additions or irregularities or in which errors occur in addition to the foregoing. The town can also reject any proposals not in its own best interest.
The notice also states that no bidder can withdraw a bid within 60 days (excluding weekends and holidays) after the date designated for the opening of the bids. Any submitted bid will be binding for 60 days.
All bidders must visit the site of the proposed work to fully acquaint themselves with the conditions. Failure to do so, however, won’t result in a bidder losing his or her obligation with respect to the bid.
