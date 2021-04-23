WINCHESTER - Spring Town Meeting, which begins this Monday at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom (and which residents and non-Town Meeting members can watch at wincam.org), features 30 articles. Below are articles 21-30.
Article 21
This article asks Town Meeting to raise and appropriate, or transfer from available funds, a sum of money to defray the expenses of the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund of the Department of Public Works for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and to appropriate and transfer retained earnings into the Water Sewer Enterprise Account.
Article 22
This article asks Town Meeting to raise and appropriate, or transfer from available funds, a sum of money to defray the expenses of the Recreation Department for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and to appropriate and transfer retained earnings into the Recreation Enterprise Account
Article 23
This article asks Town Meeting to hear and act on the report of the Personnel Board and take any action in connection with recommendations as to wages and salaries, working conditions, new or revised rates of wages and salaries, changes, additions, adjustments or revisions of wages and salaries and in classifications and definitions, and in amending, revising and adding to the Personnel Policy Guide as well as in other matters thereto related; and to raise and appropriate money for any adjustments or revisions of wages and salaries of employees subject and not subject to collective bargaining agreements or in any job classifications, and to provide for salary or wage adjustments not otherwise provided for, said monies to be expended by the departments affected; determine in what manner the monies shall be raised by taxation or otherwise.
Article 24
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer from Free Cash, or other available funds, a sum of money for COVID related expenses including, but not limited, testing services, professional services, cleaning, overtime and related supplies and materials
Article 25
This article asks Town Meeting to raise and appropriate a sum of money to the Capital Stabilization Fund or the Building Stabilization Fund established under Chapter 69 of the Acts of 2002.
Article 26
This article asks Town Meeting to fix the maximum amount that may be spent during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, for the revolving funds established in Winchester’s bylaws for certain departments, boards, committees, agencies or officers in accordance with Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44, Section 53E1⁄2.
Article 27
This article asks Town Meeting to authorize the treasurer, with the approval of the town manager and the Select Board, to borrow money from time to time in anticipation of revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 in accordance with Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44, Section 4, and to issue a note or notes therefor, payable within one year, and to renew any note or notes as may be given for a period of less than one year in accordance with Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44, Section 17.
Article 28
This article asks Town Meeting to raise and appropriate a sum of money to be used with such sum as may be made available from Massachusetts Department of Transportation for maintenance, repair, alteration, relocation or other improvements of town ways, and to authorize the Select Board to acquire by purchase, gift, eminent domain or otherwise, any necessary easements or other interests in land therefor, and for the payment of damages and expenses in connection therewith, as well as to authorize the transfer and use for said purposes of any unused balances.
Article 29
This article asks Town Meeting to authorize and direct the Board of Assessors to take any sum of money from available funds to reduce the tax levy for Fiscal Year 2022, and to transfer funds to or from the Stabilization Fund.
Article 30
This article asks Town Meeting to hear or accept committee reports, dissolve old committees, authorize new committees; or take any other action in relation thereto.
