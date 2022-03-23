WINCHESTER - The town is now advertising bids for the West Side Fire Station kitchen and bathroom renovation project. According to a legal notice filed by the town, sealed lump sum bids will be received by the engineering department until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6. At that time, they will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bidders will be notified of the apparent low bidder.
The project, valued at $125,000, consists of interior renovation to the kitchen and bathroom of the West Side Fire Station. It is expected to begin on or around Monday, April 25 and finish no later than Aug. 26, 2022.
The legal notice states, “time is of the essence for the completion of this project.”
The town will hold a pre-bid conference this Thursday at 10 a.m. at the site at 45 Lockland Road. Each bidder should familiarize themselves with the site and the conditions as they exist, plus thoroughly examine the contract documents. Failure to do so doesn’t relieve the bidder from any contractual obligations, as stated in the legal notice.
The instruction to bidders, form of bid, form of contract, plans, specifications, and form of bid bond, performance, and payment bond, and other contract documents are available now. Copies may be obtained from Accent Blueprint at www.accentblueprints.com and at the engineering department at town hall, 71 Mt. Vernon St.
Bid deposits must be five percent of the bid price including any alternates and made payable to the Town of Winchester (unless using cash) via certified check, treasurer’s check or cashier’s check issued by a responsible bank or trust company, or a bid bond issues by a surety licensed to do business in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The town approves the right to accept or reject a surety.
The town will retain the bid deposits of the three lowest responsible and eligible bidders until the contract is finalized. The town will award the contract to the lowest responsible and eligible bidder. Selection will be based on qualifications including evidence of past performance on similar projects and bid price. The contract is subject to the availability of funding.
The legal notice states the town can reject any bid that fails to meet the requirements laid out in the legal notice or that is incomplete, conditional or obscure or which contains additions or irregularities or in which errors occur. The town can also reject a bid not considered in the best interest of the town.
