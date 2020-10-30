WINCHESTER - At Monday's Select Board meeting, Town Manager Lisa Wong spoke on the Anti-Racism Project proposal. In June, the Select Board, School Committee, Town Manager, and Superintendent signed a Joint Statement on Police Brutality and Systemic Racism with the Network for Social Justice.
Chairman Michael Bettencourt mentioned in his memo to the Select Board that "the statement reads that the town of Winchester has the responsibility to reaffirm our core values and commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion as penned in our Human Rights Statement."
Bettencourt stated that they are looking to engage community stakeholders in a conversation about these racial issues and pursue anti-racism as a community.
The proposal draft noted that "Winchester, Massachusetts would like to understand what it would mean for it to become an antiracist town. Championed by the Select Board, the project will explore how the principles and practices of antiracism might inform the policies institutions, strategies, and values of the Town of Winchester."
Susan Verdicchio, Vice Chairman of the Select Board, said the proposed draft prepared by Jason Lee, Principal at FMRA, a consultancy specializing in design at the intersection of strategy and civic space, wants to first start by understanding how history has landed us in a certain place. She further noted that we need to understand that some of the things we take as normal are not fair and not equitable across different groups.
To start this process there will be smaller conversations, interviews, and the development of a survey. This will help the town understand each other before embarking on anything bigger. The second step in the process as stated by Wong would be to debrief and analyze these leadership conversations. She said they would take all of this important work that has been done and analyze and organize it with a racial justice lens.
Then the consultant will dive into a lot of what they have pulled together such as protocols, processes and general governance, internal culture, etc. She indicated this is a lot of work and no one person is tasked to do all of this. At the end of the first month, the idea is to have a robust survey that would widen the project. They will then analyze the survey and there will be a final report and recommendations for the next steps.
The fees for the Town of Winchester Antiracism Survey will be $9,985 which was approved by the board unanimously as well as the proposal for the project itself. Bettencourt stated that although this project will be a long journey for the board he appreciates the support from the Town Manager's office and from the community in advance.
