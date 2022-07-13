WINCHESTER - With Town Engineer Beth Rudolph serving as interim town manager for the past 10 months, Select Board Chair Rich Mucci felt the board needed to do something and needed to start somewhere as it pertained to finding a permanent town manager.
He suggested the town run parallel tracks: evaluate Rudolph and assemble entities that run town manager searches to get a cost estimate and a timeline. With the rest of the board basically on board, they decided to start gathering feedback on the interim town manager and authorize Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood to find companies that run town manager searches.
In the past, the board convened working groups to find/interview potential candidates and narrow the choices down to the best ones for the Select Board to interview. When that idea was discussed, Mucci said he didn’t think they were ready to take that step yet.
Instead, he wanted to start the evaluation process for Rudolph and reach out to firms that specialized in town manager searches.
Select Board member John Fallon concurred, proposing the town see what else is out there in terms of possible town manager candidates. He wanted someone who has been there and done that and specifically pointed to former Town Manager Richard Howard (Howard came to Winchester after serving 12 years as the Mayor of Malden).
He praised Howard’s work, and though he acknowledged the good work done by Rudolph, he favored seeing who else might be interested in working in Winchester and whether they would be a good fit for the town.
There are a lot of vacancies out there, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt noted; but regardless, he wanted to see the town find the person with the right skill set for Winchester. He said it would be worthwhile to reach out to firms now and start the process.
Vice-chair Anthea Brady mentioned the number of town manager candidates at retirement age. She also pointed out how making Rudolph a candidate would help legitimize her current role.
The board noted how the town manager (whomever that is) has an important appointment coming up, which concerns finding a new head of the Department of Public Works. With current DPW Director Jay Gill set to retire soon, the town will need to start the process to find his replacement (whether that’s within or outside the town).
Knowing that, and knowing how much harder it would be for an acting town manager to make that hire, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said if the board wanted to do a search, then they should do it quickly. Otherwise, he backed the idea of offering Rudolph the position permanently.
“People already think we have the right person,” he said about the response Rudolph has received as interim town manager.
Mucci felt they needed the search process to validate their decision and didn’t know if the timing would work out regarding the hiring of a new DPW director. For context, a previous version of the Select Board initially chose Twogood as the next town manager to replace former Town Manager Mel Kleckner; however, as they made the decision in executive session, residents felt the process lacked transparency. Therefore, the board started over and eventually hired Howard.
It appears the board will discuss this topic more at their next meeting on July 18.
