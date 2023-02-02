WINCHESTER - In crafting her FY24 budget, Town Manager Beth Rudolph came up with a draft version that used no money from the town’s Free Cash reserves. Instead, the town would use $1.22M from American Rescue Plan Act funds - funds it promised the Finance Committee during fall Town Meeting it would use to offset the use of Free Cash used to cover the cost of selling the Washington/Swanton Street property to the Melanson Development Group.
Several million in Free Cash could still be used, but given to the Capital Planning Committee as opposed to closing any budget gaps. This would give capital more flexibility and allow them to fund more projects (or fund a more expensive project).
Rudolph’s FY24 budget takes a conservative route on local receipts that Town Comptroller Stacie Ward said they may need to “revisit and rebalance.” Select Board member Mariano Goluboff seemed fine with that approach, noting how it’s better to underestimate than overestimate.
“If we’re prepared we should be fine,” Ward acknowledged, admitting her conservative estimate might not be all that conservative.
Rudolph projected new growth $50,000 higher than she did several weeks ago when she first produced a draft budget (from $900,000 to $950,000). She also included a few additions to the budget such as a full-time health inspector (basically just adding 16 more hours and $17,000 more for the current part-time health inspector), another staffer in the IT department (for approximately $95,000), a new position in the treasury department (for approximately $71,000, and which the town would create at spring Town Meeting), a part-time employee in the building department (for approximately $45,000), and a library position increase from 15 hours per week to 19 (for approximately $7,500).
The total cost to add/increase these positions would amount to roughly $237,000.
To offset some of this cost, Rudolph projected some reductions. They include using ARPA funds to pay for two police cruisers and a part-time clerk, a retirement within the treasury department, possibly eliminating the summer help at the recreation department (although the town manager said she’d like to preserve that), less money in Transfer Station overtime (due to the ongoing construction), and giving less money to the Historical Commission as it’s not needed yet.
Rudolph also said she might look to reduce the library and fire department budgets, though she admitted she can only reduce the library budget so much to still maintain the town’s accreditation. She said the library was comfortable with the numbers.
When asked by Goluboff about using ARPA money for health insurance, Rudolph said she would talk with town counsel. Ward added the town could use it for health insurance costs associated with public safety.
When it comes to the biggest budget driver each year, the school department, Rudolph looked at what number to increase their budget by that would still allow her to not use any Free Cash to fund it. She proposed a 2.65 percent increase. The School Committee discussed a 4.48 percent increase, though they also talked about a 3.7 percent increase.
Obviously, a 2.65 percent increase would mean some serious cuts from the committee’s suggested 4.48 percent increase; therefore, Select Board Chair Rich Mucci came up with an alternative solution where the School Committee uses $900,000 in ESSEER funds and the town uses $250,000 in ARPA to get to the 4.48 percent number.
While that idea looks good on paper, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt wasn’t sure the School Committee could use that money for their bottom line. Mucci, however, felt the committee could move things around to make it work.
One of the main reasons the town manager wants to use less (or zero) Free Cash concerns the town’s Aaa bond rating. Although Moody’s ultimately kept the town’s rating intact, they suggested the town needs to update its reserve policy from 6-10 percent to something closer to15 percent (that percentage being the amount as it relates to overall revenue).
Right now, the town has $16M in Free Cash (or 15 percent following all the appropriations at fall Town Meeting). The town manager assumes using $500,000 in Free Cash for the snow and ice budget, $750,000 for spring Town Meeting articles and $100,000 for capital maintenance. She also projected $1M in turnbacks, i,.e. money the town budgets for but doesn’t use.
Therefore, according to Rudolph, if the town uses no Free Cash its reserves would fall to 14.7 percent after spring Town Meeting. If it used $2M, those reserves would drop to 13.37 percent. Up to $3M causes reserves to fall to just over 12 percent.
Goluboff suggested the turnback estimate seemed low compared to prior years (he listed an average of $1.4M). He asked if Rudolph and her team were being conservative or if that was a more accurate reflection. Rudolph said the DPW was having a “challenging” budget year and admitted things were “all over the place in each department.”
“We’re being more conservative due to the DPW,” the town comptroller remarked.
As Mucci pointed out, the town could balance the budget without using Free Cash, give $2M to the Capital Planning Committee and still have reserves about 13 percent. Even still, this may result in the town asking residents to support an operating override in FY25 (or possibly sooner, as the board doesn’t seem to want an operating override to coincide with a vote on the Community Preservation Act, which would increase property taxes slightly).
If the town passes the CPA (and a vote probably won’t occur until the next presidential election in 2024), Bettencourt suggested they identify projects for use with that money (this way, the Capital Planning Committee won’t spend money on something CPA funds could solve).
That, though, remains almost two years away, so Bettencourt also proposed looking back at the 2019 operating override the town passed and making sure the board funded everything they promised. He also asked the town manager to hold off on any head count increases unless due to attrition (such as an extra staffer in the IT department).
“Some of these (positions) are needed to modernize the town,” Mucci responded, saying the town lacks redundancy and it needs more than one IT person.
Rudolph agreed, noting how she actually had a longer list of additions that she cut down.
When Mucci asked his fellow board members what amount of Free Cash they would be comfortable using, Goluboff said to just use the $1.22M in ARPA they promised FinCom they would use and if that actually pushed the budget over (meaning the town budgeted more than it spent), to put any remaining money into the stabilization funds or reserves.
He added how the town might need to increase its reserve policy to 15 percent. Rudolph said they could look at a policy in the 8 - 15 percent range. Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood said Peter Frazier, from Hilltop Securities, recommended widening the policy.
As the discussion on how much Free Cash to use went back and forth, Bettencourt said he wasn’t necessarily comfortable giving $2M to capital, noting how the town has other obligations.
“Do we still balance the budget without Free Cash and ask the schools to sharpen their pencils?” the chair wondered.
The board seemed to get behind the idea of only using the $1.22M in ARPA funds and no Free Cash, plus seeing if the School Committee can tighten its belt. Vice-chair Anthea Brady did acknowledge how the board needs to do some long-term ARPA planning. Any planning would have to incorporate the town hall HVAC project, which according to the town manager could run the town $7M.
The board could also, as Bettencourt noted, take the remaining ARPA money and put it in the capital queue. He noted how three school roofs need immediate repairs.
In the end, Rudolph said she would try to bring to Town Meeting a budget without an increase greater than $1.22M.
