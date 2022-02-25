WINCHESTER - Diab Jerius, current Chair of the Planning Board and Winchester resident since 1997, is running for re-election to the board because of the town’s need for more affordable housing, for enhancing and preserving its natural environment in the face of climate change, and for supporting local businesses.
He believes that the Planning Board is the right place to work on those issues due to its deliberative nature, cross-disciplinary approach, collaborative relationships with other town boards, and most importantly, its focus on the town as a whole. He believes the Planning Board is where he can make the most difference for the community.
He chooses to volunteer in local government because of its direct connection to residents, and this board in particular, because it plays an important role in the lives of the community it serves. This will be his fourth time running for the Planning Board. The first run in 2010 was unsuccessful, the second was successful in 2016 as was his run for re-election in 2019.
Jerius describes the Planning Board as primarily an advisory board that can grant subdivision approval and is the special permit-granting authority in the Town Center Business District, but actual changes to the zoning must be approved by Town Meeting. The board is the caretaker of the town's zoning bylaws and its long-term vision for land use, but must also respond to existing needs and development trends.
The Planning Board is a deliberative body, noted Jerius, and it must engage cooperatively with the other entities which make up the town government and must be quite sensitive to the concerns of Town Meeting to obtain its approval for zoning changes.
During his time with the board, he has been working on several projects which are now moving from the idea stage to planning and implementing. These include new zoning for a revitalized North Main Street, as well as zoning to help families with housing for their elders or members with special needs.
He commented that the town needs to move forward with implementation of the Housing Production Plan to create more small and medium-scale affordable housing to meet the needs of its residents. He is excited about the new residential developments in the Town Center Business District and thinks they will bring relief to the embattled businesses there and will drive a new sense of vitality in the center.
He would like to see more development there; the Center Business Zoning envisions the development of 250 units there, and he thinks the town is beginning to see significant momentum in that direction. He is more excited about revitalizing North Main Street because it is an important gateway into the town and has so much potential.
Jerius plans on getting a lot accomplished this term if re-elected. Since the Planning Board is halfway through a detailed review of the North Main Street corridor, an area which has a lot of opportunity for mixed residential and commercial development, they are about to embark on the next phase. The next phase is to engage experts on urban planning to help draw design guidelines and refine the zoning. This will all be done in concert with the community, and require Town Meeting approval.
The board is also in the process of setting up a committee to help the town implement its new Comprehensive Master Plan. The plan has input from over 1,000 town residents and provides a vision of Winchester in 2030. The Planning Board hopes to have the first meeting of the Implementation Committee after the spring Town Meeting, and help it start to develop metrics and relationships with the greater community and other parts of the town government over the next year.
The board also wants to look at how they can make housing more accessible for families who have elders, or who have siblings, or children with special needs. Winchester currently doesn't allow accessory dwelling units to help families provide independent yet connected living spaces for their loved ones.
Winchester should vote for Jerius because of his understanding of what the town needs to do in the next 10 years to increase economic development and make a dent in the housing shortfall. He has been on Town Meeting since 2008 and is familiar with the concerns and issues the town faces. Having been on the Planning Board for six years, he has a record of action and the knowledge of how the board works to move things forward, both within town government as well as with the broader community.
As current chair, he has been involved with all the major projects that the board has undertaken recently, including the creation of the design guidelines for the Town Center Business District, the town's new Master Plan, and the Housing Production Plan. What sets Jerius apart from other candidates is that he is actually in the thick of things on the Planning Board because he is chair and coming up to speed on the board takes time. He can hit the ground running.
He also knows all the projects that the board is involved with, and has active or leading roles in all of them. His role as chair has been to keep moving things forward. He is also a scientist by temperament and training and follows the evidence where available and is a stickler for transparency.
The two major issues Jerius sees with Winchester is the availability of housing accessible across incomes, and the financial stability of the town government. He noted that the median home sales price of $1.4M does not define the community. He added that residents can't afford to downsize and stay in town, and children can't afford to live in the town they grew up in. He mentioned that Winchester gets only a few percent of its tax revenue from its commercial sector and this will not change because the town does not have the real estate to increase commercial revenue by any significant amount.
Winchester's high property values don't translate into a substantial net increase in revenue for the town. Much of the town's budget goes towards educating children and the cost of education is borne across the entire community, specifically by households without children, but those are least likely to remain in their homes because of high property taxes or purchase large homes because of elevated prices. They are losing households that support schools and must expand their property tax base by encouraging the development of moderately priced homes and preventing destruction and re-development of such existing homes so that households who are downsizing can remain in town and can attract new residents.
Jerius told the Daily Times Chronicle that the Winchester community is remarkably varied. It is passionate and full of people of diverse backgrounds and interests. He added that it is an interesting mix of old-timers and newcomers. He lives in a denser, older neighborhood off of North Main Street and he has a photo of his now-former next-door neighbor when he was a child, standing next to a tiny maple tree in his backyard that is now a 40-foot towering tree.
He further included that "Winchester is dynamic, changing and making new history. I think it's an exciting time to live here."
