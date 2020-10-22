WINCHESTER - As fall Town Meeting approaches, the Select Board heard from Assistant Town Manager Mar Twogood about several articles on the warrant including articles 12, 13 and 14.
Article 12
This article asks Town Meeting to allow the Select Board to acquire for the purposes of affordable housing property at 278-292 Washington St. and 12 and 16-20 Swanton St. by basically any legal means the town has, i.e. purchase, donation, eminent domain, easement, or lease.
Twogood said an appraiser valued the property at $3.15M and Town Manager Lisa Wong said if approved the money would come from the town’s Affordable Housing Trust. If and when Town Meeting authorizes the board to acquire the properties, they would issue and RFQ and then an RFP to find a developer (similar to what the board is doing now with the Waterfield Lot).
“This gives the town control over the property,” Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt noted, adding it’s been “unimproved for nearly a decade. This could vastly improve the quality of life there.”
If all goes well, the town would look to recoup the $3.15M and most likely work with the developer on a friendly 40B/Local Initiative Project (LIP) or in some other fashion to obtain the most affordable units possible at the three sites.
Article 13
This asks Town Meeting to allow the Select Board to lease the Waterfield Lot for a term of “99 or fewer years” for the purposes of using the land in accordance with the Waterfield Lot RFP issued back on July 1 of this year.
Twogood outlined two paths the board could take with this article and one involved a second vote of Town Meeting. The board ultimately chose to go in that direction after Wong said it wouldn’t delay the project. As Select Board member Mariano Goluboff noted, this gives the Finance Committee time to weigh in if they so desire.
“We’ve never done one of these,” Select Board member Susan Verdicchio acknowledged, “and we want (the Finance Committee) to be comfortable.”
Article 14
This asks Town Meeting to authorize the Select Board to enter into an agreement with the MBTA to assist in funding certain projects in accordance with the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Project. Verdicchio said in ongoing discussions with the MBTA, the town identified certain items for which it would help pay.
At first, the total wound up being $400,000; however, after some more discussion, the board lowered that number to $240,000 by omitting $60,000 for granite edging on planting beds and $100,000 on making the canopies solar ready.
Wong said the board could put in the full request and let Town Meeting remove any items they don’t want. Instead, the board chose to eliminate two items they felt unnecessary: the granite edging on planting beds seemed too expensive and paying to make the canopies solar ready made little sense when the board could place solar panels somewhere else in town on town-owned property and not on property under the control of the state.
Wong said the town is looking to add solar panels to the Waterfield Lot and Goluboff suggested adding panels to the high school parking lot. He wondered if the town could work with the MBTA in the future on solar panels and Wong said the transit authority “would probably say if you want solar you need to install it now.”
Wong added how the project makes sense from a Climate Action perspective but maybe not a cost perspective. Town Engineer Beth Rudolph noted the challenges of placing solar panels on MBTA property: the town would pay for it and the MBTA would reap the benefits.
“I don’t see a clear path forward here,” Rudolph admitted, adding that it concerned her.
Select Board member Jacqueline Welch argued the MBTA should want solar panels to help reduce its carbon footprint. She said adding solar panels would benefit them, too.
Bettencourt then admitted how the MBTA doesn’t seem all that excited about solar panels or anything the town wants them to do. He said the transit authority would rather stay within cost and reduce future maintenance.
Goluboff expressed concern the town would pay the money to make the canopies solar ready, then have to fight with the MBTA over how to install them.
“We can get better bang for our buck elsewhere,” he said, referring to adding solar panels to the high school parking lot.
“We could invest the money and never see the panels,” Verdicchio added.
Therefore, the board voted to not pay to have the canopies solar-ready. This, along with not paying for granite edging along the planting beds, saves the town $160,000. It also, in all honesty, probably saves the MBTA time and money.
“The MBTA’s not excited about a lot of the town’s choices,” Bettencourt opined.
“They just want to keep costs down.” Verdicchio added.
