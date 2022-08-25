WINCHESTER - The Select Board authorized advanced borrowing on two projects - work on the South Reservoir Dam and work at Parkhurst School - and bonding for the lead neck replacement project on the MWRA line.
The lead neck replacement project will cost the town $600,000 over 10 years with no interest. The South Reservoir Dam project will cost $470,000 and the Parkhurst project will cost $159,000. For the two advanced borrowings, the town will borrow the money internally before issuing a bond.
All these projects were approved by Town Meeting.
Lead neck replacement
This spring, Town Meeting approved $600,000 for the community lead service line replacement program to reduce the potential for elevated lead levels at customer taps and to maintain water quality conditions, including the replacement of lead neck connections, and the replacement or rehabilitation of water service lines containing lead, including all design, engineering and other costs related to the project.
According to the Capital Planning Committee, the program should end sometime next summer.
South Reservoir Dam
Last November, Town Meeting approved $72,000 for a feasibility study, engineering, planning, and environmental work for the repair, reconstruction and/or improvements to the South Reservoir Dam located in the Middlesex Fells Reservation.
This spring, Town Meeting approved $470,000 for engineering and other costs related to the development of plans and specifications for the repair, reconstruction and/or improvement of the South Reservoir Dam.
This allows the Select Board to borrow money to pay for said repairs and/or improvements.
Roger McPeek, Vice-Chair of the Capital Planning Committee, said additional analysis was needed for inside the dam. He said the dam was “close to the safety margins” and this money would help the town proceed with engineering work for repairing and rehabbing the dam.
Parkhurst
This spring, Town Meeting appropriated $169,750 for design and engineering services for the development of plans and specifications to make improvements and alterations to the Parkhurst School in preparation for its use as swing space to accommodate the development of the Lynch School project.
With Town Meeting rejecting an article to make repairs to the Carriage House, the town must relocate the central office from its current home inside Parkhurst to allow for students to move in once the Lynch School replacement project begins.
