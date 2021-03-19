WINCHESTER – Asked by a Boston reporter, “Are you really interested in politics?” Ella Esther McCall replied, “Yes, indeed I am.”
It was 1915, and her husband had just been elected governor for his first term. After being the wife of a Massachusetts legislator for three terms and U.S. Congressman for 20 years, she was now to be the First Lady of the Commonwealth.
McCall was not simply the woman who provided Samuel Walker McCall with a comfortable home life, she was a public figure herself. Although many of her activities as first lady would be ceremonial, she kept on top of current issues, served on committees, rallied to emergency situations, and advocated civic involvement for women.
“I go to lectures on political subjects of the day and enjoy them,” she told the reporter. “I am really interested in the causes and effects and the different parts and their relations to one another.”
The reporter characterized McCall as “a brilliant conversationalist, keen of mind, spontaneous in her remarks which only adds extra brilliancy to what she says.”
A native of Vermont and daughter of a successful railroad contractor, Ella Thompson met the man who would immerse her in a political life at the New Hampton Academy in New Hampshire. After he completed his education at Dartmouth, passed the bar, and set up a law practice, the two married in 1881.
They settled in Winchester. After Sam McCall was sent to Congress in 1893, the family divided their time among Winchester and Boston, Washington, and their summer home in Lancaster, NH.
Politically active
In 1911, a Globe writer commented that “for the last 16 years she has been at least a half member of the national congress.” Much of her influence was behind the scenes.
Before women had the right to vote and hold political office, they often joined clubs and committees to educate and to promote change.
“I think every woman should interest herself in community affairs,” McCall told a reporter in 1914. She herself had interests in local, state, and national affairs.
In Winchester, McCall joined The Fortnightly, a women’s club responsible for several initiatives in the schools, including manual training and kindergarten. She served on the nurse committee of the Visiting Nurse Association (which founded Winchester Hospital) and the Women’s Guild of the Parish of the Epiphany.
She joined conversations on civic improvement. According to the Boston Globe in 1911, “Mrs. McCall occupies a prominent position. Through her influence, men of reputation are secured to speak in the town hall of Winchester one night a week on subjects of interest to the thinking people of the town.”
McCall was a noted hostess whose home, the Winchester Star noted, was “seldom void of guests.” In May 1916, the entire house was thrown open for an informal social with the entire state senate and several others who arrived in 20 automobiles.
At the state level, McCall was a member and officer of several clubs, some charitable and others facilitating opportunities for communication on civic issues, including the Boston Woman’s City Club, Twentieth Century Club, Mayflower Club, Wednesday Morning Club, and Boston Women’s Civic Club.
In Washington, she was among the incorporators of The Congressional Club. Founded in 1908 by an act of Congress, its original purpose was to provide a non-partisan setting for friendships among the spouses of members of the House and Senate in Washington, D.C.
Unfortunately, this led to her experiencing some of the unpleasantness of political differences. In 1911, the nominating committee proposed that she become president. Although considered “a woman of great popularity and tact,” to quote the Washington Times, there was some objection to her nomination because the acting president during McCall’s frequent absences from Washington would be the wife of a Democrat during a time Republicans were in the majority, which some considered inappropriate. On advice, McCall withdrew her nomination.
At the end of that year, proposed revisions to the club constitution elicited a storm of protest. McCall joined others in resigning. She then became active with the National Civic Federation, becoming chairman of the National Congressional Section of the federation’s Woman’s Welfare Department.
This Department was organized to seek solutions to problems related to social and industrial progress, provide for study and discussion of questions of national import, aid in the crystallization of the enlightened public opinion, and, when desirable, promote appropriate legislation.
McCall’s section, which first met in 1912, was educational, acting as a sort of clearing house for civic betterment ideas which could then be distributed by the members through their districts and states.
Chairman McCall did not shirk her responsibility. A Boston reporter noted, in fact, that McCall “is one of the most enthusiastic women with whom I have talked…. She has had a large amount of Republican campaign literature in her Winchester home which has now been sent out where she thought it would do the most good.”
First Lady
A Boston Post commentary on governors’ wives as campaigners noted that “Mrs. Samuel W. McCall, you remember, was a vigorous battler for the ‘old Roman.’” (Her successors were characterized as “an unobtrusive helpmate” and “a splendid hostess but never a stump orator.”)
She attended many rallies. “I may not sit on the platform with my husband,” she said, “but I hope very often to be in the audience when he speaks. I think he is an interesting speaker. I follow politics because I have had so much of it that it comes somewhat natural to me. A woman can be of valuable assistance to her husband in all things.”
As first lady, over and over McCall joined receiving lines, appeared as a guest speaker, met with delegations, and made frequent public appearances for benefits, be it a doll sale to help the New England Peabody Home for Crippled Children or a benefit performance for the victims of infantile paralysis (for which she also headed the planning committee).
During the war years, she pitched in with other support workers. In June 1917, she journeyed to Framingham with a delegation of women from the Special Aid Society to give coffee and sandwiches to the boys on their way to the Mexican Border War.
After the great explosion of a cargo ship laden with high explosives in the harbor at Halifax at the end of 1917, the governor arranged that medical personnel and supplies be sent immediately. The First Lady was at the train station with the Emergency Canteen committee of the Red Cross to make sure no one in the hastily assembled company departed for Canada hungry.
McCall assisted at Copley Plaza with a sale of Belgian, French, and Italian laces which gave employment to refugees and raised money for the Belgian Relief Fund.
In 1918, she was photographed in her kitchen saving peach pits for the government, “eager to do her part in furnishing gas masks for our boys” and encouraging other women to do the same. She also helped sell Liberty Bonds, on one occasion making an appearance at Jordan Marsh.
Women’s causes
But McCall went beyond serving sandwiches and making celebrity appearances. She was president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Massachusetts Civil Service Reform Association. She was a vice-president of the Fathers and Mothers Club, devoted to child welfare. She served on the Food Sanitation Committee of the Women’s Municipal League of Boston’s Department of Public Health and, in 1923, joined the Department’s general committee.
McCall and her husband shared an interest in helping working girls. In 1915, just after the successful gubernatorial election, an interview by Boston Post reporter Elizabeth Burt quoted Sam McCall as saying, “I am interested in the working girl problem” and noted he turned himself into the interviewer by asking Burt, “If you had any conditions to change, what would you suggest?”
“I don’t think too much can be done for the girl who earns her daily bread,” Mrs. McCall added, while she also discoursed with Burt on how to help.
Blasting Myopia Hill
If one anecdote may serve to illustrate a woman’s character, then the following may do well for Ella McCall.
In 1904, the McCalls built a home on Myopia Hill. There was considerable preparation, but finally the day arrived, in December 1903, when ground was broken. When McCall announced that she intended to take an active part in the ground-breaking, the contractors supposed she meant turning the first shovelful of earth. Not so. She said she desired to do more, to have a hand in the practical work.
Told there was not much she could do since the ledge made it necessary to use a steam drill and dynamite, she immediately became interested in those tools and, upon observing the workings of the drill, “she at once declared her intention of guiding the drill while it made a suitable place for the insertion of the charge for the first blast,” the Boston Globe reported.
The contractors were astonished, but McCall persisted. Suitably attired, “she seated herself at the point of attack, and surrounded by the workingmen whose places she had usurped, steadily guided the pulsing drill through seven feet of solid rock. She did her work carefully and well, undismayed by the hissing steam and the howling winds. Having accomplished this part of the work in a most satisfactory manner, she stood by while a charge of dynamite was inserted in the hole, and, when all was ready, with a pressure of her finger on the key connected with the battery, exploded the charge that shattered the ledge into fragments.”
For Women’s History Month this year, it is appropriate to shatter the silence which has overlaid the memory of Ella Esther McCall, not only a homemaker, hostess, and patroness, but also one engaged in the political life of her state and nation.
