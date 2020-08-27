WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved the taking of several temporary and permanent easements including at 137, 140, 142, 146, 149, 150, 154, 157, 164, and 170 Ridge St., 2 Vinson Circle, 75, 76 and 78 Johnson Road, and 1 Aricia Lane, all related to work involving the Safe Routes to School program and Vinson-Owen School.
The town first applied for a Safe Routes to School grant back in June of 2013, according to Town Engineer Beth Rudolph. Three years ago, she said MassDOT completed an assessment report and accepted the project (at the intersection of Johnson Road and Ridge Street and near the Vinson-Owen School on the west side of town) - installing a permanent traffic signal.
“We’re now at the point where we have to secure the right-of-way,” she announced.
The town plans to bid the project in the fall and build in the spring. The project also includes creating a left-turn only lane on Johnson Road to Ridge Street, plus two crosswalks on Ridge Street at Aricia Lane and Coolidge Road.
The board approved taking 18 easements (17 temporary and one permanent) with three on the Vinson-Owen property and the rest on private property. Property owners will receive compensation for the takings.
The one permanent easement lies on the Vinson-Owen School property. The School Committee already approved that taking, plus the other two temporary ones.
Because MassDOT controls the bidding process and selects the contractor, Rudolph couldn’t definitively outline the timeline, except to say the project could take up to one year. She added the state may be able to keep one lane of traffic open during construction.
While the board approved the takings, member Jacqueline Welch offered special gratitude to chair Michael Bettencourt for his early involvement in the process.
