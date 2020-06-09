WINCHESTER - The town made history last night, hosting its first ever remote version of Town Meeting. Outside of a delay or two, everything went off rather smoothly. It didn’t seem as though a Town Meeting member had an issue voting, raising a point of order or asking a question. And, so far, all the presentations were prerecorded and played for the members to watch.
The town made it through several articles, but one drew the most discussion. After Town Meeting member Carol Savage made a motion to suspend the rules and take Article 23 out of order, and after Town Counsel Mina Markarious gave the thumbs up that her motion was in order, Town Meeting voted in the affirmative to hear from Personnel Board Chair Peter Cheimets and act on the Personnel Board article.
With 16 motions, this article contained the recently negotiated police officers’, police superiors’ and firefighters’ contracts. Although it ultimately passed, several Town Meeting members voiced strong disapproval including Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt.
Motion 1 creates five new positions and eliminates one. It deletes a Junior Engineer and adds a Senior Project Engineer and Procurement Administrator. It also adds an Assistant Town Planner, a Sustainability Director and a Risk Management Coordinator.
Motion 2 uses $3,359 from the Engineering Department and $12,928 from the Police Department to fund the Senior Project Engineer, the Procurement Administrator and the Risk Management Coordinator. The other two positions are either not going to be funded yet or are already covered.
According to Town Manager Lisa Wong at a previous Select Board meeting, the Sustainability Director position won’t be funded this coming fiscal year due to the coronavirus. However, it remains very high on her list of priorities for future budgets.
Motion 3 increases the cost of living for non-union employees in the town by 1.5 percent while motion 4 funds that increase using $106,408 from the tax levy, $4,988 from the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund and $21,066 from the Recreation Department.
Motion 5 approves the police patrol officers’ contract through FY22. It ends on June 30, 2022. The officers’ baseline pay will increase over this current fiscal year and the next two by two, four and six percent, respectively.
The reason for the increase, according to Wong, concerns the low level of pay officers in town make when compared to similar communities in the state.
The motion also relaxes the rules for police details increasing the pool from which the town can draw. Police Chief Peter MacDonnell said it allows the town to use current officers, retired officers, officers from other towns, auxiliary officers, and even residents they hire and train.
Motion 6 funds these increases for FY20 using $40,817 from the FY20 Unallocated Wage Account.
Motion 7 funds these increases for FY21 using $212,618 from the FY21 Unallocated Wage Account.
Motion 8 approves the police superior officers’ contract, which like the previous contract, expires on June 30, 2022. It also offers superior officers an increase over the next two fiscal years and the current fiscal year of two percent for FY20, five percent for FY21 and six percent for FY22. This contract also includes relaxing the rules for police details.
Motion 9 funds these increases for FY20 using $26,480 from the FY20 Unallocated Wage Account.
Motion 10 funds these increases for FY21 using $153,004 from the FY21 Unallocated Wage Account.
Motion 11 approves the firefighters’ contract for FY20 through FY22 similar to the police officers’ contracts. This includes an increase of two, four and six percent, respectively, this fiscal year and the next two. It also adds the possibility of a new deputy chief or assistant chief position.
Motion 12 funds these increases for FY20 using $82,820 from the FY20 Unallocated Wage Account.
Motion 13 funds these increases for FY21 using $476,563 from the FY21 Unallocated Wage Account.
Motion 14 makes changes to the Personnel Policy Guide to include increases to longevity pay for non-union employees (i.e. someone who has worked in the town for five years or more up to 25 years) and allows for employee to redeem yearly sick time at $125 per day for sick leave in excess of 90 days.
Motion 15 funds the increases using $62,906 from the tax levy, $58,831 from Water & Sewer Retained Earnings and $200 from the Recreation Department.
Motion 16 approves compensation for a contract not yet resolved, but when it is provisions will include retroactive compensation for FY20 and FY21 at $76,289 from the FY21 Unallocated Wage Account.
While both the Select Board and Finance Committee recommended favorable action, some Town Meeting members expressed concerns with the amount of money being allocated for the police officers’ and firefighters’ contracts.
Town Meeting member Tony Conte worried about these contracts using up the remaining override money and wondered if the town would need another override.
“I’ve never voted against police and firefighter contracts in 30 years,” he acknowledged before admitting he would have to vote against this article.
Conte also added how the Personnel Board compared Winchester to towns who have much larger commercial tax bases. He said these contracts weren’t financially sustainable.
The Town Manager explained her reasoning for negotiating the way she did, saying “these are more than financial commitments with staff.” She pointed out that other departments have had wage adjustments and the town can afford these and still extend the override past its original two years.
“I want to make sure all employees feel valued,” she expressed. “We’re losing the fight to attain, attract and keep individuals. We’re still under the average (pay) for a lot of units.”
Town Meeting member Savage both agreed with Conte’s points, but also echoed the Town Manager in wanting to keep and attract the best employees.
When asked for the Finance Committee to expound on their recommendation, chair Nicole Soto said they believed large increases to firefighter and police contracts won’t be seen in the future. She also did not expect these increases to result in layoffs and said another override would most likely not be needed until FY24 at the earliest.
Select Board member Susan Verdicchio, involved in the override process, called these increases a “market adjustment.”
“These contracts were extensively negotiated for many weeks,” she pressed. “It would be pretty premature to step back, cut back on contracts.”
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, who also worked on the override with former Select Board Chair Lance Grenzeback, said he “knew unions needed raises,” adding “Lisa (Wong) has done a fantastic job addressing inefficiency in pay. We’ve been underpaying (police and fire) long enough.”
He also claimed the contracts would reduce overtime costs.
Town Meeting member Michelle Prior, a former chair of the Finance Committee, outlined how the town would pay $2.5M after three years for motions 5 through 13. She suggested it wasn’t premature to step back.
“It’s a different time,” she acknowledged, speaking to COVID-19 and the toll it has taken on the town financially.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt, the lone dissenting opinion on the board, called his no vote “one of the hardest votes I’ve ever taken,” adding he voted against this because “I felt it’s not sustainable.”
He said these increases weren’t discussed as part of the override. While admitting how important unions and workers are to the town, especially now, he felt it was the wrong time. He also said it was a departure for the Select Board to be outside the contract negotiations.
He asked the town to vote against this article and return to the table with negotiators and come back in November.
Wong noted how when she first became the Town Manager, she had almost no time to put together her first budget. Now, she acknowledged, she had time to put more foresight into the FY21 budget. She also stressed how she didn’t front load these contracts.
“We’re struggling to hold on to people,” she pushed, “and it didn’t make sense to not give workers a raise. We need to keep and train the best people.”
The Town Manager even noted how she was the mayor who went years without giving raises. She said, when asked what happens if the town votes against funding the increases, “I’ll have to find another way to fund the contracts. It’ll hurt, but I’ll do the best I can for all of you.”
After passing all 16 motions, the Town Manager no longer has to worry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.