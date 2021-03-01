WINCHESTER - At the end of July, Winchester officially dumped the Sachem name and logo due to many within the Native American community finding its use demeaning and condescending.
As Reverend Heather Hinton from the Second Congregational Church noted at a School Committee meeting back on July 7, “there are people who are deeply hurt by our use of the Sachem mascot. We may not understand why they are hurt. We may not think they should be hurt. But they are telling us they are being hurt, and we need to listen to them.”
In a four hour meeting a few weeks later, the committee heard from countless residents and members of the Native American community regarding why the town should make the change away from the Sachem mascot and logo. Their argument was persuasive enough that the School Committee unanimously voted to remove the mascot and logo and begin a process to replace it.
At the committee’s most recent meeting, the process came to a conclusion thanks to Winchester High School Principal Dennis Mahoney and a team of 19 residents comprised of students, parents, plus coaches like John Fleming, Winchester Field Development Council President Paul Manganaro and athletic director Marc Arria.
Several students spoke at the meeting and they said after sending out a form back in December asking the community what the new name/logo should be, one choice received 76 votes out of the 400 responses. Therefore, if the School Committee approves it at a future meeting, the new name of Winchester High School will be the Red & Black.
This is a throwback to the original name before it became the Sachem.
“I’m very excited,” Mahoney told the School Committee. “This is a watershed moment in Winchester history.”
He noted how the change was merely a recommendation to the School Committee and no one voted on or accepted it yet.
“I laud people for coming together to find a solution and move the community forward,” he added.
Mahoney outlined the steps they took by noting a committee was formed in late-September and by mid-October the process began. In late-October, the committee sent out a request looking for feedback on what makes Winchester special. The committee then shared those results in January.
On Feb. 9, Mahoney said the committee met to discuss the process and the next steps. That included sticking to the mission statement, which high school student Adah Nordan read as:
“To be a voice for all (and) focus on the pillars that make Winchester High School what it is today: academic excellence, community, inclusivity, pride, and unity.”
High school student Stephen Burchfield talked about the submission collection process and how diversity of school and community represented open and transparent feedback opportunities for every step.
High school student Roxie Arnett said their recommendation “best fit the group’s mission statement of honoring our history in a more inclusive, non-controversial way.” She added it “will engage our family and community supporters to focus on the students rather than a mascot which directly related back to our pillars.”
Arnett also pointed out the Red & Black received the most votes and harkens to the town’s history as far back as 1905.
As high school student Brendan Gill noted, “We tried to think of many ways to honor the town.”
Mahoney added,” What is past is now future.”
Going forward, the committee needs their recommendation accepted by the School Committee so it can be announced to the community and they can develop a student-led art contest for the official design of the logo (font, style, etc.). They will also establish a historical section of the Sachem’s history in a wing by the school gym near the trophy case.
Mahoney suggested Winchester may be the only high school in the country called the Red & Black. This focuses all the attention on the school and students and nothing else, he said.
Members of the School Committee praised the students, parents and other volunteers for their hard work.
“This town is exceptional for many reasons,” Zeina Marchant said, “but this puts us over the top. You came together on a controversial topic and came together on a beautiful moment.”
As Michelle Bergstrom noted, “This illustrates how the best decisions we can come to are when people with a wide spectrum of ideas unite. I applaud you for bringing something you’e proud of forward.”
Nordan said the new name and logo “helps unify us so we can reflect on our accomplishments” while Burchfield pointed out how the Red & Black is the name of the school newspaper so “it keeps everything in the same realm (and) balances everything out.”
School Committee Vice-Chair Karen Bolognese said she “appreciates the contribution of all of you. What you as students have done is just excellent. My hat is off to all of you for bringing the community together.”
As an alumnus of Winchester High School (and the school paper), School Committee Chair Brian Vernaglia said the decision “means a lot to me.” He added how it’s “hard to put yourself out in front of the whole community.”
Superintendent Judy Evans thanked everyone for their hard work.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our students every day,” she exclaimed.
Mahoney, who stressed the committee was filled with people on both sides of the argument and those in the middle, finished by saying, “I’m proud of the transporency, students and adults.”
