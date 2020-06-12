WINCHESTER - On night one of the first ever remote Town Meeting, members overwhelmingly passed two articles relating to Winchester’s elementary schools, Lynch and Muraco.
Article 9 authorized the town to spend $1.5M for a feasibility study for Lynch Elementary School (formerly designed as a junior high school); the state’s school building authority chose it to potentially receive funding as the town looks to replace the nearly 60-year old building. That replacement is part of the town’s Master Plan (along with fixes and additions to the McCall Middle School, replacing the Muraco Elementary School and finding a permanent home for administration).
In the past, the MSBA provided Winchester with money to replace the Vinson-Owen Elementary School (40 percent reimbursement) and to refurbish and add on to Winchester High School (42 percent reimbursement). According to School Committee member Chris Nixon, the MSBA has certain criteria when deciding which communities (and schools) to reimburse: overcrowding, growth and age.
The town submitted both the Lynch and Muraco schools for consideration, and the MSBA picked the Lynch, possibly because it’s six years older, in worse shape and more overcrowded. The MSBA notified the town last December they had chosen the Lynch School. The building authority only selects a handful of schools each year to receive funding assistance, and Lynch was one of 11.
Nixon said Lynch was nine percent over capacity back in 2016 and enrollment has only grown each year. Today, he said the school has 482 students, which represents a five percent growth over the past four years. Next year, assuming students can actually return to the building, he said projections show 505 students, which would represent a 10 percent growth in four years.
The growth is due to continued development and 40B projects. He said the town could expect more than 340 new units of housing. Many of those units helped the town reach “safe harbor” status through its Housing Production Plan to avoid unwanted 40B projects.
The town has 270 days, which began in April, before the MSBA votes in December on what exactly to do with the Lynch School. A feasibility study will determine whether a replacement is the right option or whether, like with the high school, the town can get by with a cheaper renovation.
If everything remains on schedule, Nixon suggested design work could begin next summer with a final design due sometime in February of 2022. The school would eventually open by the fall of 2025.
Article 10
For Article 10, Town Meeting authorized the town spend $30,000 from Free Cash to keep Muraco Elementary School operational until such a time the town constructs a new school. According to Nixon and Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt, that most likely won’t happen any sooner than 2028.
Fortunately, with Muraco in better condition than Lynch, it can survive with a few tweaks here and there. However, the building is still more than 50 years old, so as Bettencourt and Nixon noted, the goal is to “invest now.”
The plan, they outlined, involves identifying priorities and recommending sequencing with cost options. Bettencourt and Nixon said it’s important to get input sooner than later.
