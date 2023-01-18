WINCHESTER - Town Manager Beth Rudolph, while she still wore her town engineer hat, reviewed Civico’s plans for the Waterfield lot in downtown Winchester (adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station) and said the plans need more due diligence as it relates to delivery access.
She also pointed out there’s no water main in front of the site and the building’s height is excessive for what’s allowed. However, she offered no recommendations.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci called it a “complex” lot and said he understands more work is needed. As it pertains to the delivery access, Select Board member John Fallon wondered about holding a test run to see how it would work.
“Once it’s done, we can’t fix it,” he said about altering the delivery plans.
Mucci said Civico spent an enormous amount of time on the delivery issue.
When the developers came before the board back in late December, architect Joe Haskett’s design showed two buildings, a larger U-shaped one in the back which will house most of the 60 units, a smaller three-story one with some units on the second and third floors, and parking on the lower level. Civico offered 119 total spaces with 71 listed as public.
The town expects to receive nearly $8M over a 15-year period from the project including property taxes ($3M), the money from Civico ($1.5M) and parking ($2M for a parking garage).
The development team plans to integrate their design with the MBTA for accessibility, as the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station abuts the proposed housing complex. Hackett said some areas would be available to close off at certain times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.