WINCHESTER – In the United States, about one newborn with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) is diagnosed every 24 minutes. Infants exposed to opioids prenatally may develop symptoms of NOWS, which include tremors, excessive crying, irritability and problems sleeping and feeding.
A nationwide, randomized controlled clinical trial led by neonatologists including physician-researchers at Winchester Hospital, found that the Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC) care approach is a safe and effective means of managing NOWS in opioid-exposed newborns. The current findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, are part of the Advancing Clinical Trials in Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal (ACT NOW) Collaborative, an effort funded by the National Institutes of Health’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative®—a trans-agency effort to speed scientific solutions to stem the national opioid crisis.
“This is an important study that affects how we treat babies with NOWS. It evaluates treatment approaches and how applicable they are to diverse settings, ranging from rural and community hospitals to larger academic medical centers,” said local primary investigator Karen McAlmon, MD, director of the Special Care Nursey at Winchester Hospital. “It also helps to show that there are no short-term adverse outcomes with this approach. Our hospital supports about 2,600 births each year, where we see about 20 babies with NOWS. Our goal is to provide all in our community with the highest quality care. Our participation in this study has helped further the knowledge about the best-practices for the care of newborns with NOWS.”
For the past 50 years, the Finnegan Neonatal Abstinence Scoring Tool (FNAST) has been the traditional assessment tool for infants with NOWS. An extensive scoring system that assesses signs of withdrawal in more than 20 areas, some care providers find FNAST can be too complex and subjective, and tends to favor pharmacologic treatment as opposed to monitoring.
Another option, ESC assessment, is centered on an infant’s ability to eat, sleep and be consoled, and keeps mother and baby together, enabling families to play a larger role in the care of their infants. Developed about eight years ago, the ESC approach prioritizes non-pharmacologic approaches to care, such as a low-stimulation environment, swaddling, skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding.
ESC is growing in popularity but had not been rigorously tested in a large population. Its widespread adoption without evidence of its effectiveness and safety raised concerns about potentially undertreating infants or discharging them prematurely.
To compare the effectiveness of the two tools, researchers enrolled 1,305 infants across 26 U.S. hospitals. The hospitals were randomized to transition from usual care with FNAST to the ESC care approach at different times. On average, infants cared for with ESC were medically ready for discharge 6.7 days earlier than infants cared for with FNAST (ESC babies were ready on average at 8.2 days compared with 14.9 days for FNAST babies). Infants cared for with ESC were also about 63 percent less likely to receive opioids. Safety outcomes at three months of age were similar between both groups.
The trial is ongoing, investigating whether there are any potential downsides to the ESC treatment approach, such as increased readmissions or incidence of developmental issues as the babies mature. The physician-researchers will continue to monitor the babies’ long-term neurodevelopmental health, comparing those treated with the current standard-of-care (FNAST) to those treated with ESC.
“ESC appears to come with clear advantages for families,” said McAlmon, who notes it is now the standard approach at Winchester Hospital. “It is important to have a non-judgmental, team approach encouraging parents to really become engaged and involved in the care of their baby. That supports both babies and families.”
About Winchester Hospital
Winchester Hospital is a 229-bed facility and leading provider of comprehensive health care services in northwest suburban Boston offering a broad range of surgical specialties, including general, bariatric, urologic, thoracic, otolaryngology (ENT), vascular, and orthopedic surgery. They also deliver care in other areas, including pediatrics, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, oncology, gastroenterology, rehabilitation, radiation oncology, pain management, obstetrics/gynecology and a Level IIB Special Care Nursery.
Winchester Hospital is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.
