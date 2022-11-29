WINCHESTER - The Griffin Museum now has two things to celebrate this year: one, the museum hit the 30-year milestone, and two, Town Meeting voted to authorize the Select Board to amend the terms of a certain lease by and between the town and the trustees of the Winchester Museum Trust for the lease of the property on Shore Road thereby giving the museum some of its own money back.
In 1991, the town entered into a ground lease with the trustees that developed what is now the Griffin Museum. The original lease required the museum to establish an operating endowment fund of not less than $200,000, which would be available to the town in the event the tenant defaulted under the lease.
In 2013, the museum worked with the Select Board to amend the lease to allow the operating endowment to be invested in accordance with their investment policy, rather than held in by a local bank.
Today, the museum requested the release of the funds to help make major repairs to the building. The lease allows the proceeds of the operating endowment to be used for operation and maintenance, but not the endowment itself. Town counsel reviewed the request and historical documents and determined the proposed modifications would be a substantive change to the lease, thus requiring Town Meeting approval.
Town Meeting’s vote, therefore, basically let the museum use its own money to make repairs to its own building.
Sponsoring the article, Select Board Chair Rich Mucci called the Griffin Museum “world-renowned” in the photography industry.
“We all win if the Griffin is allowed to do this,” he said.
The Finance Committee recommended favorable action.
Back in August, Crista Dix, Executive Director of the Griffin Museum, told the Select Board the museum needed $150,000 so the museum could invest it back into the building.
Dix pointed out 1,200 exhibitions and the 9,000 photos the museum hosted in the 30 years of its existence. The Griffin also has 1,700 members in six continents. Dix said they get 1,000 walk-ins per year with 7,000 online visitors. The museum’s also had 23 events post-pandemic.
“It’s impossible not to know who we are,” Dix said about the Griffin’s impact.
As for the money, Dix said they plan to invest in new floors, a new roof, a new kitchen, upgraded restrooms, exterior lighting and landscape, and technology upgrades. She estimated costs at approximately $250,000.
To cover the full cost, Dix said the museum would continue to raise money throughout the year. The projects won’t involve any town money nor will they involve the use of all the money the Griffin placed into the bank account.
