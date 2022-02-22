WINCHESTER - The town’s COVID-19 numbers keep falling as it appears the omicron surge ended. In the beginning of the year, the town reached a peak of 520 people testing positive over a one week period. That number, at the onset of this month, dropped all the way down to 44.
Overall, only 2.87 percent of residents tested positive for the virus between Jan. 30 and Feb. 12 or 87 out of 3,035. For comparison, this places Winchester below Woburn (five percent) and Burlington (4.91 percent), but above Medford (1.90 percent) and Arlington (2.59 percent). The state average is hovering around 4.2 percent.
This good news comes after a horrendous month for the town (not to mention the state and country) when COVID numbers spiked to astronomical levels. In January, Winchester reported 1,177 cases of the coronavirus, more than double the previous high of 501 set just a month previous. This means in December and January, Winchester uncovered 1,678 cases of COVID-19.
Thankfully, Winchester managed to vaccinate 88 percent of its population with two doses of the vaccine and 55 percent with three doses. Fortunately, more than 70 percent of the most vulnerable, those over the age of 65, received all three doses.
On the school side, only 11 cases of the virus were reported as of Feb. 16 with four of those taking place at the Vinson-Owen School. That’s down 52 percent from the previous week.
Nationally, COVID-19 numbers keep decreasing all over the country. In Massachusetts, many communities dropped or will soon drop vaccine mandates to enter certain venues.
While it seems the worst is in the rearview mirror, residents shouldn’t get too comfortable. Before the last spike, COVID numbers dropped to almost nothing before the omicron variant arrived and turned everything upside down. Therefore, residents should continue to take the necessary safety precautions including getting vaccinated and boosted.
