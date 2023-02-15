WINCHESTER - With the spring Town Meeting warrant closing on Friday, March 10, the Select Board debated what articles they should place on it. Chair Rich Mucci suggested two possible articles: creating an Opioid Stabilization Fund to deal with the money the town received from the massive opioid settlement and transferring money from Free Cash to the Capital Planning Committee.
None of the other board members offered any recommendations at the time but could at the board’s next meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.
The board debated on a number of occasions giving the Capital Planning Committee more money through ARPA or Free Cash; however, with Town Manager Beth Rudolph planning on using $1.22M in American Rescue Plan Act funds to close any budget gaps, Free Cash would be the most logical option should the board choose to help replenish the Capital Stabilization Fund.
Ultimately, it would be up to Town Meeting to decide on whether or not to use Free Cash in that manner. The town has $16M in Free Cash available, and if the town manager opts against using any to cover budget shortfalls - her current plan - then it frees up that money for the Capital Planning Committee. Otherwise, the town simply doesn’t use any Free Cash at all and allows it to grow even more.
As for any possible Opioid Stabilization Fund, it would contain the remainder of the town’s $114,000 opioid settlement ($38,497 was received before fall Town Meeting and appropriated). The fund would cease to exist once Town Meeting appropriates all the money.
One reason the board would push to create such a fund would involve keeping that money for specific opioid-related problems as opposed to simply putting the money into the town’s reserve accounts. In a stabilization fund, the money would reside under the control of Town Meeting similar to the town’s other stabilization funds: capital, building and health care.
In the past, the town attempted, but failed, to start a Technology Stabilization Fund. The Select Board also mentioned the possibility of a stabilization fund for the school department.
