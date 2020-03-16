WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester has been actively working with state and local officials, emergency medical teams, public safety, and the Board of Health in developing protocols for mitigating the current COVID-19 virus.
The Health Department has been on numerous calls with the Department of Public Health, Center for Disease Control and other local Health Departments to address concerns as well as receiving guidance from peers.
The town has taken the following actions in response to local and federal regulations:
Winchester Public Schools will be closed from now until March 30
The Jenks Center will be closed from now until March 30
The library will be closed from now until March 30
The Recreation Department will be closed from now until March 30
Town Hall will have limited public hours until March 30, Hours next week will be March 16 from 3 - 7 p.m., March 18 from noon - 4 p.m. and March 20 from 8 a.m. - noon.
In-person public meetings have been suspended. Town boards will post notices for REMOTE PARTICIPATION meetings.
Massachusetts 211 will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for questions about the virus. This is a state program that is available to all residents. You can either dial 211 or visit www.mass211.org;
Public Safety Departments have set up a Web Emergency Operations Command (EOC) center. A Web EOC allows the Fire Chief to track particular events within the state in real time. It also allows the region to see what is going on here and be better prepared if the town needs resources;
Polls for the local election on Tuesday, March 31 have been moved from schools to the Town Hall Auditorium;
Absentee balloting is available! Please visit the town’s website for more information;
MOST SERVICES CAN BE ACCESSED/PAID ONLINE AT www.Winchester.us
Please sign up for the town’s Reverse 911 and Notifiy Me on the town’s website at www.Winchester.us. You will be notified of important updates from the town via these two programs. The town’s social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter) will also have updated information.
