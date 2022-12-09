WINCHESTER - On Wednesday, the Select Board, with the assistance of John Petrin and Ray Santilli from Community Paradigm, interviewed the three finalists for the permanent town manager position: Chris Senior, current town manager in Cohasset; Anthony Ansaldi, current town administrator in Littleton; and Beth Rudolph, current acting town manager in Winchester.
Each interview lasted approximately one hour with Community Paradigm asking several opening questions and the board providing follow up questions when needed. After 45 minutes, board members had the opportunity to ask whatever questions they wanted.
The Select Board will make a final decision on Monday. Chair Rich Mucci told interested residents to submit comments via email, and asked that they remain positive. He also said he would open the meeting with public comment on Monday night, but again asked residents to keep their comments positive.
The board’s decision really comes down to whether or not they want to stay with Rudolph, who took over as interim town manager in October of last year. She’s also the town engineer, having served in that role since 2010. Previously, she served as assistant town engineer starting in 2004.
Should the board choose to keep Rudolph as town manager, she would then likely need to fill the town engineer position, possibly with her own assistant. If the board chooses to go in a different direction, Rudolph would most likely return to her role as town engineer.
All three candidates displayed competency during their interviews, talking about communication as a major factor in good management. Both Senior and Ansaldi offer many years of experience in leadership roles. Rudolph, on the other hand, brings a familiarity with the town the other two don’t possess (although Ansaldi grew up in Medford and currently lives in Malden, so he knows the area, if not the town specifically; and Senior, though born on Long Island in New York, was baptized in Stoneham).
Both candidates from out of town currently oversee communities that have, like Winchester, a Aaa bond rating. Both bring experience negotiating union contracts. Both have worked as mediators to resolve conflict. Both discussed spending time out of the office meeting with department heads, hosting biweekly and monthly meetings with staff and being accessible to residents.
Rudolph, in her time as acting town manager, operated in a similar fashion. Clearly, her advantage lies in her many years of service to the town and the Select Board knowing exactly what they’ll get if they choose her to remain in the town manager role.
Of course, choosing an “outsider” can work, as evidenced by the board selecting former Malden Mayor Richard Howard to lead the town after former town manager Mel Kleckner departed. In fact, the board originally wanted current Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood to replace Kleckner, but he declined. In selecting Howard, the board found someone so popular and well-liked, that when he left residents said they wanted the next town manger to almost be a carbon copy.
Therefore, while not necessarily the next Richard Howard, either of the two “outsider” candidates could bring to Winchester a fresh perspective and a new set of eyes to help tackle the town’s issues. Among the challenges that await the next leader include traffic mitigation, building a new Lynch School, budget restraints and the potential need for more overrides, finishing the last flood mitigation project, and dealing with any unknowns that arise (such as COVID).
Winchester also needs to replace the DPW director who leaves on Jan. 6, the fire chief, who leaves in April and the town planner, who leaves shortly. Both Senior and Ansaldi said they experienced similar departures during their time as town manager and town administrator.
Taking over as town manager won’t be an easy task for anyone, but in selecting Rudolph, the board keeps the train rolling. Should they go in another direction, either of the other two candidates would need a grace period to allow them the opportunity to get up to speed. It’s clearly doable, as Howard and Lisa Wong, the previous town manager prior to Rudolph, showed.
