WINCHESTER - After hearing from both sides about the Waterfield lot development plans, voters in Winchester will have their say tomorrow during the town’s special election held in the Winchester High School cafeteria starting at 7 a.m.
Originally, this matter came before Town Meeting on May 3 as a warrant article. In it, the Select Board, sponsors of the article, asked Town Meeting to allow the board to sell, lease or convey the land known as the Waterfield lot, adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station, to a developer, Civico, for a mixed-use housing project that would contain 60 units (with all units counting toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index) and public parking spaces.
After much debate, Town Meeting approved the article 118-46, meeting the required two-thirds majority needed to pass. Members posed questions about the lease, as the Select Board noted the deal called for the town and Civico to agree to a 99-year lease, affordable housing and the value of the Waterfield lot.
Some members disliked the length of the 99-year lease and felt Civico offered less money than the land is worth. Others, meanwhile, thought the project checked off all of the boxes in terms of delivering mixed-use and affordable housing to the downtown.
In the end, proponents of the deal won out when Town Meeting voted to back the project. However, it didn’t end there, as opponents of the article asked Town Meeting to reconsider its vote. They voted against that and seemingly closed the book on that subject.
Except, the book remains open and now some residents want to flip it back to page one. A group calling themselves Citizens for a Better Waterfield (CBW) quickly gathered enough signatures to force a special town election. In fact, they gathered 630 more than required under the town charter.
CBW, headed by Town Meeting members John Miller and Paul Manganaro, shared some concerns, such as:
• Grant of rent-free 99-year lease to the developer of real estate valued by the Select Board at $3.4M for a net payment of $500,000 at the close of construction.
• A contingent payment of 10 percent of the net operating income during the 99-year lease, estimated by the developer to be less than $10,000 at the outset.
• An immediate additional operating expense of $610,000 to the school department to cover 40 additional students in Winchester schools
• A net annual negative change in the town’s financial position of $972,412 per year (escalating each year for the next 99 years).
On the other side, a group calling themselves Residents for Waterfield Facts (RWF) emerged to counteract CBW. They argue how the plan already received the endorsement of the Planning Board, Housing Partnership Board, the Finance Committee and, of course, the Select Board (though not all endorsements were unanimous).
They point out that Town Meeting already favored the plan and also favored affordable housing at that site thanks to a vote back in spring 2018. RWF says the Civico plan provides affordable housing, increases the town’s housing diversity, adds residential units near public transit, increases the vitality of the Center Business District, provides public parking, promotes a fiscally feasible development that works with its surroundings and “reflects local design vernacular,” and extends commercial development along Waterfield Road.
CBW countered, through its chair Manganaro, by saying, “Winchester cannot afford to enter into an agreement that sentences the town to 99 years of a minimum one million dollars net financial loss annually, with no opportunity to recover the expense. This is one of the few assets the town possesses with the potential to generate income that could be used to offset debt resulting from previous overrides or to defer the next override. Overrides for Lynch and Muraco schools are on the near horizon and the 2019 override has already been spent. The voters have spoken and they demand a better solution.”
RWF, meanwhile, disputes some of those claims. They believe CBW are distorting some of the facts.
Encouraging a yes vote to support the town’s mandate to increase affordable housing, RWF campaign manager Stephanie Zaremba said, “CBW is not just spreading misinformation in an attempt to overturn a Town Meeting vote that passed with a large majority; they are accusing everyone involved of not doing their jobs properly, and the facts just do not support that accusation.”
Manganaro and Miller claim the Select Board and town manager’s team could (and should) have negotiated a shorter lease or included an out-clause whereby the town could dissolve the lease after a certain number of years. They also argue if the town obtained a shorter lease, it could have included an option to renew after years 35 and 70.
“The deal is ‘lopsided’ in favor of the developer in large part because of the 99-year term,” they said, adding the length of the lease was discussed “in multiple calls” with the town manager’s team and Select Board members.
In response, Zaremba said, “What is true is that CBW is claiming that this is a bad deal for the town, but they are doing so using a financial model that entirely omits the annual rent revenue and share of refinancing revenue the town will receive from the developer. That’s a massive and severely misleading omission.”
CBW members threw around some Finance Committee numbers that indicate a competitive sale of the land to a purchaser could result in an estimated NPV of $10M to the town (this assume the same 60-unit development but with all units sold at market rate). They also say that FinCom estimated the property tax receipts over the next 99 years would be $161.6M or four times the amount projected from the developer using their own numbers.
In defense of their negotiated deal, Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said, “Citizens have the right to petition for a referendum, but conjuring an alternative financial model--one that does not even include the annual revenue that the town will receive under this deal--to try to discredit the appropriate and thorough public bidding process used by town staff and elected boards on this is unfair and misleading.”
A member of RWF, Colin White, added, “CBW wants to stop this proposal so that the town can sell the lot to the highest bidder. That’s inconsistent with our affordable housing goals, and it’s a frustrating display of obstruction at the 11th hour.”
White is referring to the town’s Housing Production Plan (HPP) whereby the town expects to permit/construct a certain number of affordable units each year. If it does, it reaches “safe harbor,” where developers can no longer use the 40B law to skirt zoning issues. Currently, the town resides in safe harbor through March of next year.
Overall, the town must have 10 percent of all housing units in town deemed affordable to those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income to stop developers from using the 40B law. According to Town Planner Brian Szekely, Winchester remains at 3.9 percent. While the Civico deal wouldn’t get the town to 10 percent, it would, if permitted in the next nine months, allow the town to remain in safe harbor for another year.
Therefore, while selling the land to the highest bidder could potentially net the town $2M or $3M, it wouldn’t necessarily align with the goals written in the HPP.
Verdicchio added that despite CBW’s suggestion the land be sold for high-end condominiums, the goals of the project have always been to provide additional affordable housing, increase housing diversity in town (currently 87 percent of housing is single-family or duplex), add residential units near public transit, increase the vitality of the center business district during evenings and weekends, provide public parking and service access, promote a fiscally feasible development that works with its surroundings, and extend commercial development along Waterfield Road.
This means no high-end condos, according to Zaremba.
“And the chosen developer, Civico, has the proposal with the most public parking, the best fit for the area in terms of height and aesthetics, and a public plaza, something none of the others offered,” she remarked.
Returning to the length of the lease, while Miller and Manganaro push for a shorter lease (or one with more flexibility), Zaremba said the town noted during a recent information session that commercial lenders and state housing agencies won’t grant loans for short-term leases.
She added how the town has “kicked the can” on these types of projects, accusing CBW of hoping to continue that mission.
“This is a good deal, and this is the right time to make good on our obligation to create a more socioeconomically diverse and inclusive Winchester.” she argued. “I urge a yes vote on June 22.”
Her opponents, on the other hand, urge residents to vote no, believing a better deal exists for the land. They ask the town to renegotiate with Civico or move on and negotiate with its second choice (Pennrose). They want a shorter lease (or to sell the land) and more money. In fact, CBW even suggested the town could do better just holding onto the land and continuing to use it as a parking lot.
Tomorrow, voters make the final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.