WINCHESTER - There’s one less active case of COVID in Winchester than last week, according to the town’s COVID dashboard (www.winchester.us). As of yesterday, 16 residents were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus and they are currently infectious and in isolation.
Overall, 1,422 residents recovered from the coronavirus. Combining the 16 active cases with the 19 resident who died from COVID, this means the town identified 1,457 total cases since the pandemic started back in early 2020.
This dropped the town’s positivity percentage down to 1.19 percent. All this after the town reinstituted an indoor mask mandate (for public buildings and schools). This moves Winchester below almost all nearby communities including Arlington (1.45 percent), Burlington (2.54 percent), Lexington (1.47 percent), Medford (2.22 percent), and Woburn (2.29 percent). The state average remains at 2.76 percent (one of the lowest in the nation).
While many residents expressed disappointment when the Select Board reimposed the indoor mask mandate (and when the School Committee followed suit for school buildings), it’s clearly working, as the percentage of residents infection dropped from nearly 1.5 percent to the current level. In fact, many communities in the state reinstated their mask mandates.
Moves like this (and a high vaccination rate) helped Massachusetts curb the spread of the more contagious Delta variant. Without it, the state could look like a lot of southern states with hospitals at maximum capacity and younger people infected and needing medical treatment.
Instead, Winchester’s rate of infections dropped from a recent high of 2.5 percent down to just over one percent. Of course, while 2.5 percent doesn’t seem like much, the town reached close to zero percent in the beginning of June. Therefore, things started moving in the wrong direction and the town acted to reverse course. Now, its headed down to that zero percent figure.
As the town and state work to lower the transmission rate, both continue vaccinating residents at a high rate. Winchester vaccinated 89 percent of all eligible residents, as of this Monday. That includes more than 95 percent of teenagers between 16 and 19 years old. The least amount of vaccinated residents include 20-year olds and, oddly, the most vulnerable population, those over 75 (both groups reached the 85 percent barrier, so it’s not a dire situation for either).
If the town continues with the mask mandate and vaccinates the remaining 11 percent of the eligible population (it vaccinated two more percent in the past week), it could see its active caseload of COVID reduced to nothing.
