WINCHESTER - They’ve dotted every “T” and crossed every “I” and now the MBTA can put the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project out to bid following last night’s approval of several conditions by the Select Board.
The board approved the Memorandum of Understanding, a Permanent Easement Agreement, a Temporary Easement Agreement, and a Maintenance Agreement.
Under the MOU, work hours will remain from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weeknights. Once the MBTA starts to work on the tracks, the hours will shift to 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. or 1 - 4 a.m. on Saturdays. If (non-emergency) work needs to be done overnight, the MBTA must give the town two weeks notice and 72 hours notice to all abutters.
The MOU also outlines the meeting schedule with both the Select Board and general public to include quarterly meetings with the board meetings every six months with the public (for schedule updates and impacts).
The MOU also contains conditions to mitigate noise.
One ask, by Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio, involved linking the MBTA’s website to the town’s website for easier access for residents to check on the project’s status.
Under the Temporary Easement Agreement, Town Manager Lisa Wong said noting substantial changed including the easement areas. She also noted the agreement will expire on March 1, 2024 meaning the MBTA will lose control of those (temporary) takings at that time.
Under the Permanent Easement Agreement, Wong said there wasn’t any changes to the most recent version the Select Board OK’d. The same easement areas remain.
Under the Maintenance Agreement, Wong noted some “minimal” changes, including how the document now references both the Winchester Center and Wedgemere Commuter Rail stations. It also acknowledges the MBTA controls both stations meaning it’s responsible for any snow removal.
Wong said most of the changes to the Maintenance Agreement fall under the reimbursement category.
When asked about an updated timeline by Select Board member Rich Mucci, MBTA Deputy Chief of Staff Angel Rodriguez said last night’s vote now enabled the transit authority to put the project out to bid. He said they should start construction at the end of the year at the latest.
With a potential cost inflation due to the prices of so many materials on the rise, Mucci asked what would happen if bids came in over budget. Rodriguez pushed that it shouldn’t stall the project, but it may cause the MBTA to re-look at the design. If that happens, they would consult with the town.
Once it came time to approve the MOU, Permanent Easement Agreement, Temporary Easement Agreement, and the Maintenance Agreement, the board quickly and unanimously approved all four (under one motion) with Select Board member Mariano Goluboff thanking town staff and the MBTA for their hard work over the past decade in getting the project to the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.