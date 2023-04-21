WINCHESTER - National Nurses Week starts May 8 and Winchester Hospital is honoring their healthcare heroes including Denise Darlington who has worked at the hospital for 37 years!
Denise Darlington, MA, RN, CPN, NPD-BC is the Nursing Staff Development Specialist in the Staff Development Department at Winchester Hospital. She has worked at Winchester for almost 37 years. There are very few who can say that they have oriented almost every nurse in a hospital. Darlington can. New nurses are welcomed by Darlington with her classic warmth, leadership, and expert knowledge of how things work at the hospital.
She is just the right person to set the right tone for those beginning a nursing career. Within the past eight months, Darliington has oriented hundreds of new nurses spanning all areas within the Winchester Hospital realm!
In addition, Darlington receives accolades from the clinical coordinators at the 27 schools of nursing who ask to place nursing students at Winchester. All total - this was 400 nursing students this year. The clinical coordinators know that Darlington will not only efficiently onboard these students, but also assure that they have access to the placements that they need and want. Darlington values these relationships and is proud when the nursing student graduates and chooses Winchester Hospital to practice as a new graduate nurse.
She’s also lived in Winchester for 40 years!
