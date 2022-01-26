WINCHESTER - After spending time and effort in obtaining the parcel at the corner of Washington Street and Swanton Street, the Select Board now must find a way to sell it to a developer for use as a mixed-use property with affordable units on the second floor (and possibly commercial space on the first floor).
Before they create a Request for Proposals, the board voted to hire an appraiser to offer a value for the property based on what can be built there (knowing, thanks to an amendment passed at fall Town Meeting, that all units must be affordable). Previously, an appraiser valued the land at its “best use,” thereby increasing the land’s value over what it’s most likely worth for an affordable unit development.
(The board mentioned going back to Town Meeting to ask the body to rescind that amendment.)
It should take about 5-6 weeks, according to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, for the town to receive the appraisal. This pushes the town manager’s timeline back, which originally saw an RFP released this month and a developer chosen by spring Town Meeting. Now, expect an RFP in the spring and a developer chosen in time for a special Town Meeting in the summer.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested his board reach out to the Department of Housing and Community Development and MassHousing to see what the two departments can work with when it comes to the RFP, so the town can receive as many respondents as possible to, ultimately, get the most affordable units.
He made a motion to authorize the board to spend up to $10,000 to hire an appraiser, with the money coming from the Select Board’s Housing Fund. Member Rich Mucci, chair Susan Verdicchio and Bettencourt himself all voted in the affirmative, whereas member Mariano Goluboff voted in the negative.
Goluboff said he originally spoke out against the amendment at Town Meeting to make all the units affordable, knowing it would cause the board headaches trying to find a developer to work within those parameters. Therefore, he couldn’t support this motion.
Mucci, while ultimately voting in favor, said he was reluctant to diverge from the path, but understood why the board needed to take this vote.
Normally, an affordable housing project will only consist of a certain percentage of actual affordable units (either 25 percent for those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income or 20 percent for those making 50 percent of the AMI). The rest are all sold at market rate. This means for an 80-unit project, only 16 or 20 need to be affordable. The remaining 56-60 units can be sold at market rate.
This allows the developer to make money on the project while every unit can count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index, even though not every unit will actually be affordable. Any less than 25 percent (or 20 percent sold even cheaper), and only the actual affordable units would count.
So, while Mass. General Law says every community must have 10 percent of its housing stock deemed affordable, not every one of the units within that 10 percent will actually be an affordable unit.
(0) comments
