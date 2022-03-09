WINCHESTER - Greg Sawicki, Winchester resident and pediatrician, is running for the one-year seat on the Board of Health in this year’s town election on Saturday, March 19 at the Winchester High School gymnasium (on the second floor). The Board of Health has two open seats, one for a one-year term and one for a three-year term.
Sawicki said he chose to run to “promote rational, science-based policies for Winchester and to advocate for services to promote health and well-being for all residents, particularly the most vulnerable members of our community, including children and seniors.”
He added, “I am running for the Board of Health specifically to help town leaders with the next phase of pandemic policies. Winchester needs new, empathetic, and experienced voices at the table to advocate for the youngest children and most vulnerable.”
He noted how “relationship-building, trust, collaboration, and communication are key qualities in both a physician and a public servant . . . and members of the Winchester Board of Health need to be stewards for the health of our community and represent the interests of our residents when developing local public health policies.”
Sawicki called for the Board of Health to work with the town’s health department to “ensure that adequate resources are provided for enforcement and enactment of public health policy. Most importantly, members of the Board of Health need to work with other town leaders and boards to develop and effectively communicate public health policy.”
He suggested the Board of Health respond to ever-changing data rather than relying on “an established ideology that could lead to inconsistent or confusing policy. What may be a correct decision today may have to change in the future as new information or data is received.”
He called managing uncertainty essential, something there’s been a lot of since the COVID-19 pandemic reached American shores. Sawicki said he would work to ensure the Board of Health remains focused on timely and understandable education and communication to all residents on ways to contribute to the health and well-being of the community.
Speaking to COVID, though the impacts of the virus continue to lessen, Sawicki pushed for proactive, sensible, and responsive policies to continue to protect the community. He proposed working with the health department, Select Board, schools, and School Committee to meet these goals.
“I've always been so proud of our town for having school-based flu and HPV vaccination programs,” the Board of Health candidate acknowledged. “I think we should proactively plan additional school-based COVID vaccination opportunities as boosters will likely be recommended for younger children later this year. Education and outreach to the public about these efforts will be essential.”
As COVID cases decline, Sawicki felt “communication with our residents will be even more important in this phase, and the Board of Health will need to be proactive in its strategies.” He called effective communication a “fundamental skill.”
“On a daily basis,” he continued, “I have to explain complicated medical information and transmit advice in a manner that can be easily understood and adhered to.”
Sawicki also pointed out the mental toll the pandemic caused residents.
“As a pediatrician and parent, I have seen first-hand the impact social isolation and societal disruption
has had on children and teens. The Board of Health has a responsibility to work with the health
department and other town leaders to advocate for expanded mental health resources and services.”
Outside of COVID, Sawicki pointed to other issues the Board of Health faces over the coming months, such as public health and environmental concerns including emergency preparedness, mental health and support services, tobacco/cigarette/alcohol policies, and food and restaurant safety.
“By working closely with town leaders, community-based organizations, and engaged residents, we together can improve the lives of all in our town,” Sawicki exclaimed.
Before COVID started declining, the town saw a huge spike and December and January and the Board of Health candidate praised the board’s response through testing and vaccine clinics. However, Sawicki did disagree with the board’s decision to remove the mask mandate in December.
“Masks are an effective mitigation tool and all of the data coming in showed that we would be seeing a surge in cases during the holidays and winter months,” he noted. “I believe it would have been worse if the mask mandate had not been re-instituted. I am grateful that the Board of Health ultimately made the right decision, but as a physician, father and resident, I was concerned about some of the opinions expressed during board meetings.”
That’s another reason he chose to run, to offer what he called a “new perspective” to the board. He said he’s worked in medicine and public health for the past 20 years.
“I am a pediatric pulmonologist, the Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center at Boston Children’s Hospital, and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. I also have a Master of Public Health in Clinical Effectiveness from the Harvard School of Public Health. Developing and nurturing caring and empathic relationships with children, parents, and families are the cornerstones of my career.”
Sawicki added he would use his communication and decision-making skills, which he acquired as a doctor “who cares for medically complex children,” to help the Board of Health develop and strengthen town-wide public health programs and advocate for a community-wide approach to protecting the health of all residents.
Going forward, he pushed for the Board of Health to work closely with all town departments “on improving the mental health of Winchester residents, particularly the health department, public safety, Winchester Public Schools and the Town Manager’s Office.”
He expressed his pleasure that the public schools embedded mental health initiatives into every school and that the town hired a mental health and wellness coordinator in the police department.
“I know the Winchester Coalition for a Safer Community was instrumental in securing that position and I look forward to working with the Coalition, which has made mental health a priority.”
Once again, Winchester’s annual spring town election takes place on Saturday, March 19 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium (second floor).
