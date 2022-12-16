WINCHESTER - Kelsey died.
The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while.
She endured numerous surgeries over the years, from Texas all the way to Michigan; she spent 560 days in the hospital in just her first three years of life. Born with a heart defect, she had her first open heart surgery at nine months old.
Below is a message from her aunt, Judy Goode, who helped run a GoFundMe page for the young girl to assist the family in paying for Kelsey’s medical care and her eventual funeral.
Our hearts are broken; we have lost our precious Kelsey to heart failure.
Kelsey loved Christmas, the lights, the tree and of course like every child, the presents. Last year, Kelsey's Christmas would not have been so shining or bright had it not been for her uncle Rob and his son, her cousin, Adam. Her last Christmas, her mom had been so sick that Christmas seemed to be in the shadows.
While Kelsey was sleeping and her dad, John, being so busy with her care, Rob and Adam snuck into the house like little elves and set up a tree with the brightest of lights! When Kelsey arose she came downstairs to her magical Christmas tree and the glowing of the lights filled the room. She drew near with her iPad and sat down and reached up to touch the tree. She would play Christmas songs and movies on her iPad all throughout the day.
On the last day of November our sweet Kelsey passed away in the arms of her dad, her damaged heart gave way. As she was slipping away, I watched in amazement as he lovingly whispered to her the same comforting stories he would repeat to her every night as he was putting her to bed since we learned of the condition of her heart. I could only pick up pieces of what he was whispering in her ears, most recently I asked him what it was that he repeated to her each night. He shared this with me....
As he was holding her he would repeat, "Kelsey, can you see the blue sky, it's so bright and the clouds are so white, can you feel the wind on your face blowing through your hair? Do you hear the music? Take my hand and we will float up to the sky, you are safe, now look down below. Do you see the deep blue sea and all the beautiful things you love, the dolphins jumping out of the water, the sea turtles swimming along, and all the beautiful colored fish? Look again, can you see the white set of stairs, who do you see at the top?"
Kelsey then would smile. "It's mom, she is singing your song, ‘You Are My Sunshine!’ She is so pretty, her long red hair and she is shining like the stars at night, now she is opening her arms to you, let's run up the stairs. She will pick you up and you will feel all better, so happy, and so loved. It's time to stay with your mom. Now take her hand and run together into the field of grass so green and then down to the beach. The sun is so warm and the sand is soft. Together you can run into the water, it's cool on your feet. The colorful flowers that you love so much are everywhere! Now you can run and play and sing songs. Mom will make you all better, you are all better now."
A smile came across her face feeling safe, happy and perfect in every way in the arms of her mom. This is what he whispered into her ear as she took her last breaths, his voice didn't waver as I watched tears filled his eyes and streamed down his face.
Our brother had to bury both his wife and his daughter within the same year, his little family now gone. His heart heavy, feeling the sorrow and loss of his wife and now his precious daughter to whom he had not left her side in 13 years. Kelsey's funeral costs exceeded what was planned. It included two funeral homes and a flight for her from Michigan to Massachusetts so she could be buried with her mom.
Our prayer is by reaching out to those who felt the compassion to donate, will once again, show him your kindness, support and sympathy. We thank you for your support for John.
Kelsey is no longer disabled by her heart condition, we can picture her running in the green grass and the sandy beaches without growing weary. She will be able to talk and tell everyone in heaven her stories about the love she felt her entire life from her dad. We imagine her eating ice cream and cake, something she could never do even on her birthdays. This year our beautiful Kelsey will be celebrating Christmas in heaven with her mom singing songs, surrounded by angels and the lights will be brighter than ever with feelings of peace and love!
