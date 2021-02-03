WINCHESTER - At last Monday’s Select Board meeting, David Miller, a member of the Conservation Commission, discussed a proposal to improve Winchester’s natural resources. He displayed a PowerPoint presentation to the Select Board and in that PowerPoint he cited that an improvement of the town's natural resources is needed because he has perceived several weaknesses in oversight of the town’s natural resources especially those of the natural environment and those impactful to climate change.
He also said that relevant volunteer committees have responsibility, but limited mechanisms, to implement or enforce. There is no existing structure to achieve synergy among appointed committees. Proactivity is a challenge because no one is tasked in the town hall for advocacy or action as it relates to natural resources or climate change. Lastly, there is not enough committed volunteers to go around.
Miller spoke about some of the goals of this proposal. First, he would like to broaden oversight of and effectiveness in the management of the town's natural resources by relevant committees, improve outcomes through preservation and enhancement, particularly actions related to conservation and climate, broaden the involvement with the common agricultural policy (CAP) and synergize with the sustainability director, have full-time professional representation in Town Hall, see more efficient use of a limited number of volunteers, and increase appeal to volunteers by enabling meaningful impact and outcomes.
If this proposal were to be fully implemented some notable outcomes highlighted would be renewed oversight of conservation areas and the Winchester wetlands bylaw being amplified with regulations as it does not have those presently. Also, Miller is proposing that they enter discussions on conservation restrictions, in particular one of the town forests and one for the open space area that’s been persevered at Winning Farm.
A new committee is being proposed with a tentative name of the Urban Forest Committee, this would be a replacement for the existing Permanent Street Tree Committee and it would be created through a modification to the existing Public Shade Tree Bylaw, a new bylaw which they will be calling the Tree Canopy Bylaw. With the Tree Canopy Bylaw, trees that are on private property would now come under some level of regulation by the town.
Lastly, Miller talked about the Natural Resources Working Group which would be led by the sustainability director (should that position get filled) and the members would be representatives from the Conservation Commission, the Urban Forest Committee, the Climate Action Advisory Committee (CAAC), and the town's Tree Warden.
The Tree Canopy Bylaw proposes an Urban Forest Committee which would replace the Permanent Shade Tree Committee and would protect and encourage the enhancement of the town’s urban forest.
The Natural Resources working groups represent the Conservation Commission, the CAAC, the Urban Forest Committee, and the Tree Warden which would come together to meet regularly under the leadership of the sustainability director, which would be a full time hired position in Town Hall.
Miller is going to start working with Select Board member Mariano Goluboff to broaden this conversation as they learn more and then they will get back to the board for feedback.
