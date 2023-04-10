WINCHESTER - The League of Women Voters of Winchester is celebrating its Centennial Anniversary with a “Humor for Humanity” performance by Jimmy Tingle on Wednesday, May 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Comedian, commentator, and founder of Humor for Humanity, Jimmy Tingle mixes his funniest comedic hits and newest post pandemic bits, to deliver the humor, hope and humanity the world so desperately needs. Tingle will speak to the challenges of today with comedy, compassion and common sense while delivering a very funny, passionate and purpose-driven tour de force performance.
The event will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the All Seasons Barn at Wright-Lock Farm, 82 Ridge St.,Winchester.
Celebratory cake and champagne will be served from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.
There will also be a pre-show raffle sale with many great prizes to be raffled off at the end of the evening.
Be sure to bring cash to buy a ticket and you could go home with a really great prize!
The public is cordially invited to attend but attendance is limited so reserve you seats soon by visiting the website at www.lwvwinchester.org.
Each $100 ticket supports the civic activities of the League of Women Voters of Winchester and celebrates 103 years of League voter services and advocacy 1920-1923.
