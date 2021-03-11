(Eds., note: This is a profile on one of the four candidates running for two open seats on the School Committee. All four will be profiled.)
WINCHESTER - Tom Hopcroft, who has years of educational experience and has been a Winchester resident for over 15 years, will be running for School Committee on March 30. He lives in town with his wife Victoria, his two children, a Great Pyrenees dog, and a cat.
Although this is his first time running for School Committee, he has served as a Town Meeting member and has held state-wide positions, including an appointment by Governor Deval Patrick, later affirmed by Governor Charlie Baker, to the state’s 13-person Board of Higher Education where he chaired the Fiscal Affairs and Administrative Policy Committee and served on the Executive Committee.
Hopcroft is running for School Committee because he has been focused on education throughout his life as he is the son and grandson of educators. He taught at Northeastern University and ran a leadership development boot camp for women, tech leaders of color, and LGBTQ tech leaders. He chairs a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or STEM-focused education foundation focused on supporting middle and high school girls — including teams here in Winchester — and he sits on a board of STEM-focused robotics innovation center.
He noted that as CEO of the state’s largest tech association, he has a finger on the pulse of future workforce opportunities and needs. He also carries experience bringing stakeholders together (often direct competitors) around common interests.
He noted that the pandemic has exposed existing challenges and inequities in public education. He added that in times of change like we are in he sees opportunities. He stated that his experience in serving on various boards and commissions gives him knowledge on the pulse of innovation and workforce needs, and he brings a steady hand, inquisitive mind, and unique perspective to the School Committee at a time of change. He believes he can make a positive impact that will benefit the students, families, schools, and town during this unique moment in time.
His motivation to run for School Committee is equity. He commented that we need to be more data-driven to provide a more equitable education for all students, including those with issues stemming from language-based learning disabilities, social-emotional well-being, and issues relating to academic learning loss.
He mentioned that there needs to be a balance between teacher autonomy with equity and consistency across the district. He wants to build an inclusive and innovative culture. He wants to ensure that the district has the resources and opportunities to provide equitable education and collaborative relationships with peer districts. Like an athletic team, we are stronger when we embrace and develop the unique strengths and contributions of all students, articulated Hopcroft.
The major issue facing the school district now in the pandemic learning setting is physically returning students, particularly younger ones, to a more regular in-person learning environment, with a remote option, and addressing the academic and social-emotional needs of the children, according to Hopcroft.
He mentioned at the same time they must begin planning for the post-pandemic learning environment now and not wait to improve their screening and offer more innovative data-driven decision-making to ensure that kids are not slipping through the cracks.
If elected, Hopcroft will get students back into a more regular, in-person learning, with a remote option during the transition. He also wants to improve early literacy screening, and if a structured literacy curriculum shows greater benefit for all students, move towards adopting one. He plans to make significant progress on the Lynch Elementary School building project and continue to build the case for a new Muraco as soon as possible. He also plans to seek opportunities and build a more flexible, interdisciplinary, and innovative school system.
Hopcroft believes that what sets him apart from other candidates is his seven years of direct experience with the Winchester Public Schools. He has a child who goes to the Lynch Elementary School and a sixth-grader at McCall Middle School. One of his sons has special needs and is on an Individualized Education Program (IEP) so he has a personal window into the special needs supports in the district. He was a former member of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education where he chaired the fiscal Affairs and Administrative Policy Committee and served as a member of the Executive Committee.
Professionally, he works full-time as the CEO of the state’s largest technology association where he brings stakeholders - often direct competitors - together around common interests. He described himself as an ally, advocate, champion of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice in the tech sector.
He brings the perspective of dual-income families in the community, but with more flexibility than many because his role provides additional autonomy. He has invested in building relationships with individuals and organizations that will complement this role, including members of the Congressional delegation, state leaders, and leading institutions such as McLean Hospital, Perkins School for the Blind, LearnLaunch, the Partnership, and more.
If elected, Hopcroft will bring a focus on data-driven decision-making, innovation, and supporting the needs of all students. He said that we often hear the phrase “what the majority of residents want” when seeking to support a position. He wants to understand the needs of everyone, whether they are in the majority or not.
He added that “in understanding more perspectives, we can design solutions that meet a broader set of needs — those of the majority plus others — and build greater support for what might otherwise be a contentious issue."
He further commented he can ensure that they are providing support to residents whose views may not be in the majority. He also wants to tap into the community more often. He noted that we have an opportunity to think more creatively about public-private partnerships within the community that might address several needs across the district.
As for his vision, which aligns with that of the Winchester Public Schools, he wants to see "respectful, inclusive, personalized learning spaces that support innovation and health risk-taking." To accomplish this during the post-pandemic transition, we need to understand where every student is in terms of academic loss, social-emotional well-being, and extracurricular goals.
For the longer term, he said they need to use data to inform their decisions as they work to build an inclusive and respectful learning environment where everyone can thrive. He feels as though the community of Winchester is an ideal environment to raise a family. There is a lot of generosity in the community in terms of time and treasure dedicated to students' success.
He noted that "above all, I feel a strong sense that, while people may disagree on one issue or another, our community is united in our support for the success and well-being of our students."
