WINCHESTER - After many meetings and much discussion, including a vote at Town Meeting that failed, the Select Board, on the recommendation of DPW Director Jay Gill, approved an increase to service fees and a rate adjustment for water & sewer.
The board has been trying for some time to figure out how to bring in more revenue to the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund and also deal with its MS4 obligations (such having to do with stormwater). First, they attempted to pass a stormwater fee that would have charged residents based on the amount of impervious surface their property had. Therefore, the more impervious surface, i.e. the more surfaces that don’t trap rainwater, the more money the homeowner would have paid.
That idea failed at Town Meeting when members either didn’t like the idea of another tax, as some called it, or found it to be too complicated. Some didn’t seem to mind paying extra, but wanted a flat fee for all residents.
Following Town Meeting, the board looked at creating a flat fee and what it would ultimately cost. With the help of Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, Weston & Sampson (to help determine the best course of action in the event of a stormwater fee) and the Abrahams Group (to analyze what the town’s water & sewer retained earnings would look like with no stormwater fee but with an increase to the water & sewer rates, with no stormwater fee nor an increase to the water & sewer rates and with just a stormwater fee), the board has several options to look at.
If the town does nothing, the Abrahams Group said, it would be looking at a $1.3M deficit by FY21. But if the town wants to grow its retained earnings to 10 percent of total expenditures, which the group advised, they offered two options, both of which raised rates. One raised it by 26 percent for FY21 and one by 4.5 percent.
If the town chose to only raise rates by 4.5 percent, it would have also instituted a stormwater fee broken up into two categories: small residential and large or non-residential. Those fees, plus the small increase, would have grown retained earnings similar to only raising rates by 26 percent.
Ultimately, with Town Manager Lisa Wong calling that discussion “just the beginning of the conversation,” town officials shifted from the idea of a stormwater fee to something even more simple.
Wong brought to the board’s attention the idea of raising service fee charges from $5 per quarter to $25 per quarter and also raising water & sewer rates by 11 percent for FY21 and moving $205,000 from the General Fund Subsidy into the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund.
With the board more agreeable to that suggestion, because it provided the flat fee residents asked for, the DPW Director returned this week with an update to that proposal. He suggested, in line with the Town Manager, raising the fee to $25 per quarter. However, he pushed for a 15 percent rate increase for FY21. He also suggested a second option, $30 fee increase with a 12 percent rate increase.
Both options would get the town to the 10 percent number the Abrahams Group earlier proposed. Wong said she and her staff recommended the $30 option, which the board ultimately chose.
Rudolph said this wasn’t a stormwater fee, but rather a rate increase and adjustment to the service fee (something that hasn’t changed since the town instituted it back in 2007).
Newly elected Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said these votes don’t preclude the board from returning to Town Meeting to propose a stormwater fee in the future.
With the new rates and adjustment in place, Select Board member Amy Shapiro said the town could now receive “more consistent revenue without relying on weather.” Rudolph added it’s how the town dug itself into this hole.
These changes also signal, as Select Board member Susan Verdicchio noted, how there are other drivers besides stormwater that have led to the deficit in the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund.
As part of the option that Gill laid out, the board may also come back next year to vote smaller increases up to FY25. These would include seven percent increases for FY22-FY24 and a five percent increase in FY25.
