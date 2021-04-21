WINCHESTER - Spring Town Meeting, which begins this Monday at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom (and which residents and non-Town Meeting members can watch at wincam.org), features 30 articles. Below are the first 10.
Article 1
To hear and act upon the reports of town officers and the Finance Committee.
Article 2
To hear and act upon the report of the Planning Board and place the report on file.
Article 3
This article asks Town Meeting to amend Section 5.1.10 of the Winchester Zoning Bylaw to include a maximum allowable driveway width and curb radii at the curb line for single family dwellings, duplexes, and triplexes as follows:
• remove the word street (six times) and replace with the word property (six times) and add the words “and 20 feet at the curb line or edge of pavement” to the paragraph, to read: “The maximum width at the property line shall be 20 feet, and 20 feet at the curb line or edge of pavement.”
This changes affects the first two paragraphs in Section 5.1.10 to include single family dwellings and duplexes and triplexes.
The article also strikes out the fifth paragraph in that section.
Article 4
This article asks Town meeting to amend Chapter 2 of the Town of Winchester Code of Bylaws by adding a new Section 3.9 as follows:
3.9 Voting
3.9.1 Voting shall be by:
(1) Voices of the members; or
(2) A counted vote by:
(a) An electronic tally and display system used (i) by itself to reflect the vote, or (ii) in conjunction with a voice vote, as authorized pursuant to this bylaw; or
(b) Members standing.
3.9.2 Electronic System:
(1) The town clerk shall provide for the use of an electronic system for voting that includes, at a minimum, the following features:
(a) Votes taken using the electronic system shall be displayed to Town Meeting members and the public before the moderator announces the vote. The display shall be capable of showing, at a minimum:
(i) The final tally of votes when the electronic vote is accompanied by a voice vote; or
(ii) A listing identifying each Town Meeting member and the member’s precinct, vote and the final tally of votes.
(b) At the moderator’s discretion, or at the request of 20 or more members, the listing in Section 3.9.2.1 (a)(ii) shall be used even if the electronic vote is accompanied by a voice vote.
(2) Votes taken using the electronic system in conjunction with a voice vote shall be determined by the results reported by the electronic system.
(3) The moderator may in the moderator’s discretion use a voice vote on simple motions without an electronic tally of the vote, including, without limitation: (a) votes taken by unanimous consent, (b) votes to adjourn, or (c) votes to amend a motion to correct typographical or other clerical errors.
(4) At the moderator’s, or at the request of 20 or more members, the vote on all motions before the meeting, or any particular motion, shall be taken by use of the electronic system.
(5) A record of the results of each electronic vote shall be provided to the town clerk immediately following each electronic vote.
3.9.3 Standing vote: At the moderator’s discretion, or at the request of 40 or more members, the vote on any motion shall be taken by use of a standing vote.
3.9.4 Record of votes: A record of the vote taken by the electronic system or in the manner specified in Subsection 3.9.2 above shall be made available electronically to the public within 24 hours of the vote. The record shall disclose whether and how each Town Meeting member voted.
Article 5
This article asks Town Meeting to amend Chapter 3 of the Town of Winchester Code of Bylaws by revising Section 1 as follows: by adding the phrases “or the last or second to last Saturday” of March to the bylaw that determines when town elections can take place.
The paragraph also allows the Select Board to make that decision by “no later than Dec. 1 of the preceding year.”
This basically allows the Select Board to move the town election to a Saturday in March. It currently takes place on Tuesday. Many surrounding towns have Saturday elections including Burlington and Wilmington.
Article 6
This article asks Town Meeting to authorize the Select Board to enter into a land development agreement and lease for land known as the Waterfield Lot for affordable and market rate housing to the developer CIVICO.
Article 7
This article asks Town Meeting to authorize the Select Board to lease, sell, convey, release or otherwise dispose of any interests in a portion of the land located at 20 Glenwood Ave., containing approximately 2,800 square feet of land, whereby the proceeds are deposited in the town’s Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Article 8
This article asks Town Meeting to authorize the Select Board to petition the General Court to enact special legislation substantially that permits the town to enact a bylaw charging a building permit surcharge to be used by the town for the purposes of funding sustainability initiatives in the town and to establish a special revenue fund to receive the proceeds of that surcharge,
Article 9
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer from Free Cash, or other available funds, a sum of money to supplement or reduce appropriations previously voted for FY21 budgets.
Article 10
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer from Free Cash, or other available funds, a sum of money to pay bills incurred in prior fiscal years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.