WINCHESTER - At last Tuesday’s (July 7) School Committee meeting, several community members spoke out in support of changing the Winchester Sachem logo and name. Brian Vernaglia, chair of the School Committee reported there were approximately six residents who spoke in favor of removing the Sachem name and logo and then an additional eight residents who submitted written public comments in favor of removing the Sachem name and logo that Vernaglia read at the start of the meeting.
Vernaglia stated no one spoke in favor of keeping the name and logo, but it was not the focus of their meeting or even on their agenda.
*Rev. Heather Hinton, Winchester resident, parent, and pastor of the Second Congregational Church submitted a written letter to the School Committee in favor of the name and logo change. She wrote her letter to the committee stating how she would explain this situation to her son.
She wrote in her letter that she would tell her son “there are people who are deeply hurt by our use of the Sachem mascot. We may not understand why they are hurt. We may not think they should be hurt. But they are telling us they are being hurt, and we need to listen to them.”
She further reported to the Daily Times Chronicle that “Native people have been telling us over and over again, for years beyond counting, that although we might like to claim that we are ‘honoring’ them by using their (stereotypical and often incorrect) imagery as mascots, they find it demeaning and condescending.”
What will honor them, she added, was to honestly teach the history of white settlers in this nation: what we have done, and are still doing, to the Native peoples of this land. She wants her son to know the history of Native Americans in this area.
She wrote in her letter that “I will tell him that it’s far more important for us to remember the history of what white immigrants did to Native peoples than it is to remember the glory days of our high school football team by hanging onto its chosen mascot.”
Rev. Hinton believes once the Sachem mascot is retired integrity will be gained.
“We will gain compassion,” she stated. “We will gain the possibility of deepened relationships with the Native Americans who are still here.”
If there is a new mascot, Rev. Hinton noted it “will represent humanity’s ability to learn, grow and change; it will represent Winchester’s commitment to listen to the voices of those who have been marginalized or erased by history, to lift up the complicated truth of our past, and to build a more equitable and compassionate present and future.”
According to the School Committee chair, the committee committed to opening a discussion about potentially changing the name and logo over the coming weeks and months as they voted to support an anti-racism resolution put forward by the Mass Association of School Committees.
The next School Committee meeting is on Tuesday, July 21 and this will be on the agenda.
*-Please note these are Rev. Heather M Hinton’s thoughts and do not represent any opinion or public stance by the congregation she serves.
