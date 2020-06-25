WINCHESTER - The Chamber of Commerce expressed some concerns about the upcoming MBTA Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project in a letter to Town Manager Lisa Wong.
In the letter, they wrote how they want the town to eliminate parking at the Aberjona Lot during construction, but Wong recommended waiting to see what happens with the parking lot at Sandy Beach.
Town Engineer Beth Rudolph added how there might be spaces available at the back of the Aberjona Lot, but noted there could be a sewer line in the way. She thought the town might be able to gain “a couple of spaces.”
The chamber also asked the town to convert current spaces in the northern part of town center designed for 2-hour parking to 1-hour parking. Wong announced she was reluctant to make that change due to the number of doctor’s offices in the area. She requested more information.
Another recommendation by the chamber concerned opening up spaces on Wedge Pond Road for commuters, but Rudolph worried that those spaces were taken up by people who live in the condos and buildings in the area and park there during the day.
“We need to find out if they would be OK converting them to permanent spaces,” she advised.
The Town Engineer suggested perhaps selling permits to commuters and town center employees that would allow them to park in the area, including the Jensk Center, though the Jenks Center parking lot is more available to town employees than commuters.
In all, Wong recommended making no changes anywhere nor adding any additional regulations.
