WINCHESTER - A student at Winchester High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to principal Dennis Mahoney and Superintendent Judy Evans. As such, students in the BB cohort scheduled to show up today and tomorrow were told to stay home and work remotely.
All other students in grads K-8 can report to school as normal.
Evans advised any student “who recently attended a group gathering (to) seek testing.” She did admit the student who tested positive hasn’t been in any school buildings or played on any sports teams, but decide to close the school due to several unauthorized student gatherings in recent days.
The health department is in the process of conducting contact tracing to determine and notify close contacts.
“We have been planning for this scenario during our reopening planning process and have a comprehensive plan in place to inform those at risk of exposure or in close contact outside of the school building and will support those affected as they navigate this stressful experience,” Evans said in a letter to Winchester families and staff members. “Our student body and staff members must continue to adhere to the safety protocols, including mask wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing. We are grateful to our families for their continued efforts to keep students home at the first sign of symptoms. These measures, taken in combination, greatly reduce the risk of transmission.”
This morning, Evans confirmed it was just one student who tested positive. She also said she expected the high school would be open on Monday for AA cohorts.
Winchester Public Schools alerts parents to check their email for more information.
