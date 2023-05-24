WINCHESTER - The town wants to put solar panels on the new Lynch School roof. The major question concerns whether or not it enters into a Power Purchase Agreement with a third-party vendor or buys the panels outright and owns them.
Members of the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee - Chair Jay Nardone and Vice-Chair Chris Nixon - plus Sustainability Subcommittee Chair Mark Scott and members of the School Committee - Chair Michelle Bergstrom, Nixon, Tom Hopcroft, Sheamus Brady, and Karen Bolognese - joined with the Select Board to discuss the next steps.
Members of the EFPBC talked about the history of solar in town and learning from the Vinson-Owen School where it invested $800,000. They reviewed procurement methods such as a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) similar to the VO and high school with no upfront costs and discounted power over 20 years versus direct ownership with a large upfront cost but a bigger year-over-year impact.
The EFPBC also mentioned a board vote in October and December by the Massachusetts School Building Authority to suspend the Green Repair Program and increase the amount per square footage construction cost cap for a number of core replacement program projects including the Lynch School.
Although the reimbursement rate is unchanged from fall Town Meeting, the EFPBC said, the higher cap yields a greater Total Maximum Facilities grant of $20.3M, an increase of nearly $2.9M. This means the town can expect to borrow nearly $3m less to construct the new Lynch School.
Overall, the cost of the project hasn’t changed at $94.5M, but with the project grant increasing to around $20M, the net project cost decreases to around $74M, so residents will pay approximately $54 for every $100,000 of assessed value.
Going back to the Vinson-Owen School, the School Committee approved a PPA on Oct. 2, 2018 followed by a vote of fall Town Meeting. For Winchester High School, the School Committee approved a PPA on Dec. 4, 2018 followed by a spring Town Meeting vote.
The EFPBC stressed the decision regarding whether to enter into a PPA or choose direct ownership wasn’t a choice between “this” or “that” because the town could say yes to a PPA and still buy the solar panels at some point before the 20-year period ends.
Financial analysis shows no upfront costs with a PPA and a 20-year utility discount of 15 percent, but an approximate $3M upfront and bonding cost with direct ownership. However, direct ownership gives the town greater energy savings. It would also mean the town bares responsibility for maintenance (though, maintenance may just amount to washing the panels every so often).
If the town ultimately chooses direct ownership, it would need to make that decision by June with a 90 percent design package due in July and submittal to the MSBA in August. To enter into a PPA, the town would ideally decide by the end of next month (though the sooner the better the EFPBC said).
With a PPA, an additional maintenance contract could run the town $5,000 per year, School Committee member Tom Hopcroft said.
Select Board Vice-Chair Anthea Brady asked about the lifespan, noting that technology constantly evolves.
“How long until it’s obsolete?” she wondered.
School Committee and EFPBC member Chris Nixon said the town would replace the new Lynch roof before it needed to replace the solar panels. He did admit they could lose efficiency over time.
School Committee member Sheamus Brady wondered what the electricity would be worth in the future (10-20 years). He called that the largest variable.
School Committee Chair Michelle Bergstrom asked what the EFPBC sees in the marketplace and they said the town could save money if it buys now with the tax credit. Bergstrom mentioned making a lot of assumptions about the numbers (rate and cost) to know if ownership or a PPA was better.
“Do we make the leap to ownership or play it safe with a PPA?” the chair opined.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said the town could start with a PPA and then switch to direct ownership. Nixon said it’s just helpful to “say we’re committed to solar either way.” He called ownership a massive amount of work.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said ownership would come through a Town Meeting vote.
Nixon said the town could go out to bid in September. He also said the solar project could stand alone and not be associated with the new Lynch School; however, he didn’t favor that as he pushed for having solar panels on day one.
Mucci inquired about waiting on ownership to see if extra funds existed from the Lynch project and Nixon said he didn’t know if the MSBA would support that.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt thanked the sustainability director for helping lead the town through this process. He suggested the town see if the money exists, throwing out the idea of possibly using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“It’s a lot to digest,” he acknowledged.
