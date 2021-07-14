WINCHESTER - Although Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio called Civico the “best proposal to achieve the town’s goal (to develop the Waterfield lot and add affordable housing),” and do it in the most creative way possible, the town as a whole didn’t see it that way, as it voted down the Land Development Agreement during a special election last month.
But, following three votes at this week’s most recent Select Board meeting, the town is geared up to try again with Civico. The board voted to renegotiate with the developer, create a task force to help identify the top priorities and how to staff the task force/advisory committee.
Verdicchio asked members of the board to consider renegotiating with Civico and to create an advisory board or task force to help the town in those efforts. Regardless of where the renegotiations take them, the chair stressed the importance of leading on affordable housing.
With one member of the current board initially against the original Civico deal, Verdicchio asked Rich Mucci to outline some next steps the board could take in the process. He said he supported the formation of an advisory committee, pushing how the board “must get it right” when it comes to the Civico deal.
He suggested the board take their time, but added it would be a “bonus” to do it quickly. He echoed Verdicchio’s comments that negotiating again with Civico would be a “great first step.” Mucci added how the town must look at its priorities when renegotiating.
“I hope we can rely on the advisory committee,” he pressed, adding the importance of making sure the committee represented a “cross-section” of the community.
He also asked that the committee be allowed to engage with an independent party to check financial numbers, something the board discussed and felt would be more appropriate later in the negotiation phase.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt agreed that renegotiating with Civico made sense.
“We need to show them appreciation for sticking with us,” he proposed, adding how the developer has the “right project.”
Bettencourt admitted to his own impatience but noted how the town needs to get this right.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff acknowledged the reality that if the town wanted more money or more parking, it would have to give something back.
“There’s no magic bullet,” he admitted. “If we want something, we’ll have to give something back.”
He stressed how much the town needs affordable housing, for teachers, fire fighters, etc. and said the town might have to give up parking or building height to get extra money. He also reminded his fellow board members how Civico was the only developers to offer public parking, plus a smaller building height.
Vice-chair Amy Shapiro agreed, mentioning how Civico “checked all the boxes.”
“We’re probably not that far apart,” she noted regarding where the town and Civico stand. “The task force is a necessary next step.”
After voting to continue negotiations with Civico, the board began discussing the task force/advisory committee and their role in the process. The group will have a specific purpose, as outlined in a memo written by the town manager, to advise the Select Board with regards to the Land Development Agreement.
The committee will consist of five members: one each from the two competing factions concerned about the Waterfield lot (Citizens for a Better Waterfield and Residents for Waterfield Facts), one member with a background in multi-unit affordable residential real estate development or multi-unit residential real estate finance in general, one member from the downtown business community, and one resident-at-large chosen by the Select Board. They will be chaired by Town Moderator Heather von Mering.
The committee will meet weekly (or as often as needed) with at least one public meeting. They will submit a report to the Select Board by Sept. 15 detailing the top priorities and will remain in formation through the entire process (even if no longer required to give advice, opinions).
“We don’t gain much by having (the committee) rank the issues and then dispersing,” Mucci acknowledged, a statement which members of the board supported.
Goluboff noted how in the past the Select Board created advisory boards with no end date, suggesting the board could just disband the committee once negotiations ended. While the board favored that idea, Verdicchio cautioned that the task force is advisory in nature and it’s up to the Select Board and negotiating team to do the work.
When discussing the idea of using an outside financial analyst, the board decided against spending money to hire someone now, preferring to wait for a possible recommendation from a member of the task force.
To create the task force, the town manager will open the application process and accept letters of interest now through July 21. She will also reach out to members of the CBW and RWF to nominate up to two members for consideration. Finally, the Select Board will nominate a resident-at-large.
Task force
The purpose of the Waterfield Task Force is to advise the Select Board on its upcoming re-negotiation of, or revisions to, the proposed Land Disposition Agreement (LDA) between the town and Civico. The task force will consider and prioritize community viewpoints and develop recommendations to the Select Board.
The task force is responsible for conducting its activities in a manner which is in compliance with all relevant state and local laws and regulations, including but not limited to, the Open Meeting Law, Public Records Law and Conflict of Interest Law. All meetings will be conducted with remote participation available to task force members and the public.
Resident comments
During matters from the audience, two residents commented on the special election and process. Both Carol Savage and Pamela Cort expressed dissatisfaction with the election result, but asked the Select Board to continue to lead in negotiating with Civico.
Savage suggested the board produce clear and easy to understand financial information supported by a “transparent financial model.” Cort, meanwhile, lamented the lack of time between when the town clerk announced the election and when it took place.
“Three weeks wasn’t enough time for a public awareness campaign,” she remarked, adding that if a Town Meeting decision is to get overturned, the town needs as much information as possible.
With that in mind, she said she would introduce a warrant article at fall Town Meeting to make changes to the town charter: make a public hearing mandatory (if a Town Meeting vote goes before the entirety of registered voters) and provide better access to meeting minutes.
“I hope the Select Board can work with me on this,” Cort pushed, noting she would submit a citizen’s petition otherwise.
She called the main issue a lack of transparency and said “we have a lot of work and we have to do better.”
